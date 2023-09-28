Former Lawside Academy site put on sale for £2.1 million by Dundee City Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former Lawside Academy site put on sale for £2.1 million by Dundee City Council

By Laura Devlin
The former site of Lawside Academy has been put on the market by Dundee City Council.

The eight-acre site, located at West School Road, has not been used since the school was demolished 14 years ago.

It’s hoped the land will eventually become housing, with the local authority earmarking the area as a potential development site in their 2019 Dundee local development plan.

And in a brochure produced for the sale, its detailed the site has an “indicative capacity” of 70 properties.

Dundee City Council is asking for offers in excess of £2.1 million for the land.

An exterior view of Lawside Academy showing the main signage in October 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Advertising the former Lawside Academy site as a “development opportunity”, Dundee City Council said: “The site is located within a predominantly residential area situated approximately two and a half miles north west of the city centre.

“The site has prominent frontages to Camperdown Road, Rannoch Road and West School Road.

“Offers in excess of £2,100,000 are invited from interested parties and should be submitted in formal Scottish legal terms.

“Any offer should state the assumed number of housing units to be developed from which a price per unit can be calculated”

School closed 15 years ago

Once the northernmost state catholic school in Europe, Lawside closed in June 2008 – a little over a century after it first opened.

The closure followed a merger between themselves and St Saviours High School which created the current St Pauls Academy.

The Lawside building was subsequently demolished in 2009.

Lawside Academy in April 1966. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The site of former Lawside Academy is currently being marketed as a residential development site.

“The council carefully considers the disposal of surplus land assets to meet strategic objectives and achieve best value.”

