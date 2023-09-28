Former Lawside Academy site put on sale for £2.1 million by Dundee City Council

The former site of Lawside Academy has been put on the market by Dundee City Council.

The eight-acre site, located at West School Road, has not been used since the school was demolished 14 years ago.

It’s hoped the land will eventually become housing, with the local authority earmarking the area as a potential development site in their 2019 Dundee local development plan.

And in a brochure produced for the sale, its detailed the site has an “indicative capacity” of 70 properties.

Dundee City Council is asking for offers in excess of £2.1 million for the land.

Advertising the former Lawside Academy site as a “development opportunity”, Dundee City Council said: “The site is located within a predominantly residential area situated approximately two and a half miles north west of the city centre.

“The site has prominent frontages to Camperdown Road, Rannoch Road and West School Road.

“Offers in excess of £2,100,000 are invited from interested parties and should be submitted in formal Scottish legal terms.

“Any offer should state the assumed number of housing units to be developed from which a price per unit can be calculated”

School closed 15 years ago

Once the northernmost state catholic school in Europe, Lawside closed in June 2008 – a little over a century after it first opened.

The closure followed a merger between themselves and St Saviours High School which created the current St Pauls Academy.

The Lawside building was subsequently demolished in 2009.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The site of former Lawside Academy is currently being marketed as a residential development site.

“The council carefully considers the disposal of surplus land assets to meet strategic objectives and achieve best value.”