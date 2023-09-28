Ryan Ferguson praises battle-hardened Brechin City fans for braving Storm Agnes to roar Angus side up the Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ryan Ferguson praises battle-hardened Brechin City fans for braving Storm Agnes to roar Angus side up the Highland League

Ferguson netted a last-gasp winner at Banks O' Dee in midweek to put Brechin joint top of the Highland League.

By Ewan Smith
Ryan Ferguson has praised the Brechin City fans for travelling the country to support their team. Image: Brechin City FC.
Ryan Ferguson has praised the Brechin City fans for travelling the country to support their team. Image: Brechin City FC.

Ryan Ferguson has praised the battle-hardened Brechin City fans for braving Storm Agnes to roar their side up the Highland League.

Ferguson netted a last-gasp winner at Banks O’ Dee to move City level with Formartine United on goal difference.

The Angus side, who also have a game in hand, have won seven successive matches  as they bid to retain their title and push for promotion to the SPFL.

And with their fans continuing to travel all over the Highlands to back them, Ferguson says their loyal support is driving Brechin onto glory.

“What a night that was,” said Ferguson.

“I never paid much attention on the bus on the way up but as soon as we got out to the pitch the driving wind and rain hit us in the face.

Ryan Ferguson netted a late winner for Brechin City at Banks O’ Dee. Image: Brechin City FC.

“It didn’t put us off. As players, you blank out the weather.

“You don’t want games called off because you want to get the points on the board as quickly as possible.

“It was tough to play in and the wind dictated the play but then you look over at the fans and see what they are going through to watch us.

“They travel all over to watch our games – often on difficult roads – but are always with us.

“It must have been freezing for them at Banks O’ Dee but they came out in numbers and really inspired us.

“As soon as we walked out we could hear them singing.

“Their backing makes a big difference. There’s a lot of expectation on us but that’s part and parcel of being here.

“When you look back on a draw at Banks O’ Dee it’s probably not a bad result.

“But having fans there driving you on can get you over the line, like it did the other night.”

Ryan Ferguson set for Brechin City semi-final

Brechin’s big games keep coming thick and fast.

They are the only unbeaten team left in the Highland League and are fighting on several fronts.

Brechin City star Ryan Ferguson starring at Glebe Park.
Ryan Ferguson is loving life back ay Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC

They face third-placed Fraserburgh in the GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup semi-final on Saturday.

And ex-Dundee United youngster Ferguson added: “The manager sat us down a few weeks ago and pointed out we have five or six huge games coming up.

“The semi-final is one of them.

“Getting to a final, no matter what level you are at, is special. We’d love to try to get to a final and have the chance of silverware.

“I feel really settled here since I came back.

“There’s a lot of quality in the squad and the rest of the players have made me feel very welcome.”

More from Football

St Johnstone and Rangers met at McDiarmid Park earlier this month.
Rangers v St Johnstone November 4 match postponed
Ross Millen would have 'ripped your hand off' for Raith Rovers' start to the season. Image: SNS.
Ross Millen on 'rip your hand off' start for Raith Rovers in 'much harder…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants Raith Rovers response after finding 'silver linings' from first league defeat
Caroline Weir faces surgery and a lengthy spell on the side-lines after sustaining cruciate damage on Scotland duty. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dunfermline-born superstar Caroline Weir ruptured cruciate on Scotland duty, Real Madrid confirm
Dick Campbell and Duncan Ferguson will clash in the Arbroath v Inverness game on Saturday. Image: SNS / DCT Media
Dick Campbell v Duncan Ferguson: Ex-Dundee United ace offered 'beer and a craic' at…
Gary Bollan speaks to the BBC during his time in charge of Cowdenbeath.
Gary Bollan set to link up with former Dundee United teammate Duncan Ferguson at…
Arnaud Djoum after joining Union St Gilloise B
Former Dundee United and Hearts man Arnaud Djoum lands new club in Belgian 4th…
Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton of Dundee United
Dundee United happy to follow 'best in the world' template in Championship charge
Owen Beck after featuring for Dundee against St Mirren
Dundee manager Tony Docherty on Liverpool loanee Owen Beck: There is more and better…
Paul Sturrock goes on the attack against Hamrun Spartans in September 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United won club's first European Cup game at Tannadice - and Jim McLean…

Conversation