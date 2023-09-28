Ryan Ferguson praises battle-hardened Brechin City fans for braving Storm Agnes to roar Angus side up the Highland League

Ryan Ferguson has praised the battle-hardened Brechin City fans for braving Storm Agnes to roar their side up the Highland League.

Ferguson netted a last-gasp winner at Banks O’ Dee to move City level with Formartine United on goal difference.

The Angus side, who also have a game in hand, have won seven successive matches as they bid to retain their title and push for promotion to the SPFL.

And with their fans continuing to travel all over the Highlands to back them, Ferguson says their loyal support is driving Brechin onto glory.

“What a night that was,” said Ferguson.

“I never paid much attention on the bus on the way up but as soon as we got out to the pitch the driving wind and rain hit us in the face.

“It didn’t put us off. As players, you blank out the weather.

“You don’t want games called off because you want to get the points on the board as quickly as possible.

“It was tough to play in and the wind dictated the play but then you look over at the fans and see what they are going through to watch us.

“They travel all over to watch our games – often on difficult roads – but are always with us.

“It must have been freezing for them at Banks O’ Dee but they came out in numbers and really inspired us.

“As soon as we walked out we could hear them singing.

📸 Images by Graeme Youngson from the late win over @banksodee_fc yesterday evening. As ever, a huge thanks to Graeme for braving the weather conditions to capture the action for us! View all images on our Facebook page ➡️ https://t.co/8Y0eipA3Cc pic.twitter.com/ykD0hL7Jc8 — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) September 28, 2023

“Their backing makes a big difference. There’s a lot of expectation on us but that’s part and parcel of being here.

“When you look back on a draw at Banks O’ Dee it’s probably not a bad result.

“But having fans there driving you on can get you over the line, like it did the other night.”

Ryan Ferguson set for Brechin City semi-final

Brechin’s big games keep coming thick and fast.

They are the only unbeaten team left in the Highland League and are fighting on several fronts.

They face third-placed Fraserburgh in the GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup semi-final on Saturday.

And ex-Dundee United youngster Ferguson added: “The manager sat us down a few weeks ago and pointed out we have five or six huge games coming up.

“The semi-final is one of them.

“Getting to a final, no matter what level you are at, is special. We’d love to try to get to a final and have the chance of silverware.

“I feel really settled here since I came back.

“There’s a lot of quality in the squad and the rest of the players have made me feel very welcome.”