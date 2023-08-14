Ryan Ferguson renews links with ex-Dundee United team-mate Euan Spark as he joins Brechin City a 3rd time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ryan Ferguson renews links with ex-Dundee United team-mate Euan Spark as he joins Brechin City a 3rd time

Ferguson and Spark came through the ranks at Tannadice and have remained close friends ever since.

By Ewan Smith
Brechin City star Ryan Ferguson starring at Glebe Park.
Ryan Ferguson is keen to make a big impact at Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC

Ryan Ferguson has returned to Brechin City for a third spell – and renewed links with childhood friend Euan Spark.

Ferguson moved from Broughty Athletic to the Angus side last week having previously had spells there in in 2013 and 2014/2015.

And after hooking up with several familiar faces – including his ex-Dundee United academy team-mate Spark – Ferguson is determined to bring more success to the Highland League champions.

“I can’t believe I’m back for a third spell,” said Ferguson after agreeing a two-year deal at Brechin.

“I’m really grateful to Broughty for my time there.

Ryan Ferguson during a previous spell at Brechin City. Image: DCT Media.

“The club was excellent with me but the chance to go back to Brechin was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“It’s a great club that is really professionally run and, most importantly, it has a lot of people who really care about Brechin.

“You can see that by the way the fans backed the club in numbers last season.

“Everyone in Brechin wants the club to succeed and there’s a really good feeling about the club.

“I know a few people behind the scenes and a few of the players.

Euan Spark celebrates his Highland League title success with mum Isobel.
Ryan Ferguson will hook up with his ex-Dundee United team-mate Euan Spark at Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC.

“Sparky and I were at Dundee United at the same time.

“I’m a few years older but the way the youth set-up was back then we were in the same teams sometimes.

“We grew up together and have kept in touch.

“I know how passionate he is about Brechin but he didn’t need to sell it to me.

“Once I spoke to the manager and he outlined his plans I was set on coming back.”

Ryan Ferguson keen to help Brechin City bounce back to SPFL

Ryan Ferguson starring for Brechin City FC at Glebe Park.
Ryan Ferguson made an impressive debut for Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.

Ferguson watched from afar last season as Brechin sealed the Highland League title.

He pored through some of their celebration videos and joined the players on the golf course a few days later.

Ferguson, who can play in defence and midfield, will face Hibernian B in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night.

And he added: “The videos of the title win looked great.

“You can see how much it meant to everyone at the club.

“I also met the players a couple of days after they won it.

“We were on a golf day and there were a few sore heads!

“The club is ambitious and wants to win the title again.

“We also want to go one stage further and get the club back to the SPFL. Hopefully, I can play my part in getting us there.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers star Callum Smith is keen to make an impact in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.
Goal hero Callum Smith hails 'resilient' Raith Rovers ahead of Viaplay Cup clash
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
Dundee United to face Burnley as Jim Goodwin eyes English Premier League test
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty praises Scott Tiffoney reaction as Antonio Portales injury timeline revealed
Leighton McIntosh netted Arbroath's goal in the Queen's Park defeat. Image: SNS
Leighton McIntosh says Arbroath won't allow Dundee United defeat to 'define season' as Angus…
Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline at Tannadice
Craig Wighton tackles title query as Dunfermline ace insists Pars 'knew' they could tame…
Mathew Cudjoe meets Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Mathew Cudjoe eyes 'best player in the Championship' tag as Dundee United kid recalls…
St Johnstone's Stevie May.
Stevie May: Free weekend has come at the right time for struggling St Johnstone
Partick Thistle's Cara Henderson walked away with the match ball
Dundee United slip to defeat in SWPL1 opener as Cara Henderson runs riot for…
Ian Murray wasn't happy with the performance from his Raith Rovers players. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers talking points: Was Ian Murray's assessment of win too harsh?
Arbroath suffered defeat at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Queen's Park defeat leaves Angus side bottom of Championship

Conversation