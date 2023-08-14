Ryan Ferguson renews links with ex-Dundee United team-mate Euan Spark as he joins Brechin City a 3rd time

Ryan Ferguson has returned to Brechin City for a third spell – and renewed links with childhood friend Euan Spark.

Ferguson moved from Broughty Athletic to the Angus side last week having previously had spells there in in 2013 and 2014/2015.

And after hooking up with several familiar faces – including his ex-Dundee United academy team-mate Spark – Ferguson is determined to bring more success to the Highland League champions.

“I can’t believe I’m back for a third spell,” said Ferguson after agreeing a two-year deal at Brechin.

“I’m really grateful to Broughty for my time there.

“The club was excellent with me but the chance to go back to Brechin was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“It’s a great club that is really professionally run and, most importantly, it has a lot of people who really care about Brechin.

“You can see that by the way the fans backed the club in numbers last season.

“Everyone in Brechin wants the club to succeed and there’s a really good feeling about the club.

“I know a few people behind the scenes and a few of the players.

“Sparky and I were at Dundee United at the same time.

“I’m a few years older but the way the youth set-up was back then we were in the same teams sometimes.

“We grew up together and have kept in touch.

“I know how passionate he is about Brechin but he didn’t need to sell it to me.

“Once I spoke to the manager and he outlined his plans I was set on coming back.”

Ryan Ferguson keen to help Brechin City bounce back to SPFL

Ferguson watched from afar last season as Brechin sealed the Highland League title.

He pored through some of their celebration videos and joined the players on the golf course a few days later.

Ferguson, who can play in defence and midfield, will face Hibernian B in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night.

And he added: “The videos of the title win looked great.

“You can see how much it meant to everyone at the club.

“I also met the players a couple of days after they won it.

“We were on a golf day and there were a few sore heads!

“The club is ambitious and wants to win the title again.

“We also want to go one stage further and get the club back to the SPFL. Hopefully, I can play my part in getting us there.”