Ross Millen on ‘rip your hand off’ start for Raith Rovers in ‘much harder Championship’

The defender says "anyone can beat anyone, anywhere" in Scotland's second tier.

By Craig Cairns
Ross Millen would have 'ripped your hand off' for Raith Rovers' start to the season. Image: SNS.
Ross Millen would have 'ripped your hand off' for Raith Rovers' start to the season. Image: SNS.

Ross Millen hopes Raith Rovers can continue the momentum from their great start to the season, despite last week’s first league defeat.

After a very good Viaplay Cup campaign, Rovers went five unbeaten to kick off their Championship season.

Last weekend’s away defeat to newly promoted Airdrie, as well as a couple of other results that day, highlighted the unpredictability of what’s shaping up to be a highly competitive division.

Raith Rovers right-back Ross Millen. Image: SNS.

That, believes Millen, is all the more reason to be impressed with the start Rovers have made.

Ross Millen: Anyone can beat anybody anywhere

“I think the league this year compared to last year is definitely harder, in my opinion,” Millen told Courier Sport.

“Anybody can beat anybody. As you saw by the results last week, anybody can beat anybody, anywhere.

“If anybody had told you you’d win that many games to start the season, you’d rip their hand off.

“Everyone has been saying; the gaffer and the players, it’s only a good start.

Raith Rovers have chance to rectify things this weekend

“But you want to try and build on that and keep the momentum going.

“We got beat last (week), we don’t want to get beat, but hopefully we can rectify that at the weekend.”

The chance to put things right again comes on the road, this time at Ayr United’s Somerset Park.

The Honest Men’s win last week was another result that stood out as they halted a five-game losing streak by putting five goals past Queen’s Park.

After finishing second last season, Lee Bullen’s men are second bottom of the Championship as it stands, but last week’s performance will have Rovers alert to their danger.

“Ayr will be a tough game,” said Millen. “Obviously we play them after that game, when they get themselves going!

“It’s another team that’s probably going to be up there.

“They have a really good manager, a really good set-up. Really good players, experienced players as well.

“As you saw last week, when they switch on they’re a really good team. Especially at home at Somerset.

“It’s a really difficult place to go, but hopefully if we turn up we’ll give ourselves a good chance.”

