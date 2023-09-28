Mitchell hopes Euro GT campaign will end on a high in Barcelona

Lamborghini factory ace Sandy Mitchell is determined to round off a luckless Euro GT3 campaign on with a Spanish flourish this weekend.

The 23-year-old Angus racer has starred in a three-strong factory driver line-up for K-PAX Racing in Fanatec GT World Challenge.

But it’s been a campaign of misfortune and disappointment.

So he hopes to carry his virtual racing pace onto track to deliver the result he feels the team richly deserves when the series finale takes place in Barcelona.

The Forfar racer is determined to come away from the three-hour showdown with at least a podium.

Sim racing success

But before he gets behind the real wheel of the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, Mitchell will again be the US-based team’s representative in Friday’s sim race ahead of the on-track action.

The former Dundee High School pupil has been a leading light in the all-action virtual events on Friday evenings of race weekends.

He bagged a podium finish earlier in the season and then won last time out at Nurburgring in Germany.

The victory earned the team five points in the GT World Challenge Europe title race.

It also catapulted the 2020 British GT champion into contention for the sim crown with K-PAX.

“The sim races have gone really well throughout the season,” said Mitchell, who will again partner fellow Lamborghini factory drivers, Italian Marco Mapelli and Frenchman Franck Perera in Spain.

“But our fortunes in the actual car in Euro GT3 just haven’t gone our way as yet.

“We hope to change that this weekend.

“From the opening race at Monza we’ve been hugely competitive at the sharp end of the field.

“We’ve proved right through the season we have a race-winning car – but for one reason or another the fates haven’t smiled on us.

He is looking forward to returning to the 2.89-mile, 16-turn Circuit de Catalunya, the track which hosts the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

“The last time I raced there was in 2019, again in a Huracan GT3, where we had great pace” Mitchell continued.

“It’s a fast, flowing circuit which will suit the power and stability of the Lambo.

“We just need to repeat the really strong performances we’ve shown throughout the season and I’m confident we’ll finally deliver the result everyone in the K-Pax Racing team deserves.”