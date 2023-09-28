Mitchell hopes Euro GT campaign will end on a high in Barcelona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mitchell hopes Euro GT campaign will end on a high in Barcelona

Forfar Lamborghini factory star Sandy Mitchell says a podium at least is the target for K-PAX Racing in the three-hour Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe finale in Spain.

By Graham Brown
Mitchell hopes to make it onto the podium in Barcelona. Image: McMedia
Mitchell hopes to make it onto the podium in Barcelona. Image: McMedia

Lamborghini factory ace Sandy Mitchell is determined to round off a luckless Euro GT3 campaign on with a Spanish flourish this weekend.

The 23-year-old Angus racer has starred in a three-strong factory driver line-up for K-PAX Racing in Fanatec GT World Challenge.

But it’s been a campaign of misfortune and disappointment.

Lamborghini racer Sandy Mitchell.
Mitchell believes the K-PAX team has the pace to deliver a strong final round. Image: McMedia

So he hopes to carry his virtual racing pace onto track to deliver the result he feels the team richly deserves when the series finale takes place in Barcelona.

The Forfar racer is determined to come away from the three-hour showdown with at least a podium.

Sim racing success

But before he gets behind the real wheel of the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, Mitchell will again be the US-based team’s representative in Friday’s sim race ahead of the on-track action.

The former Dundee High School pupil has been a leading light in the all-action virtual events on Friday evenings of race weekends.

He bagged a podium finish earlier in the season and then won last time out at Nurburgring in Germany.

The victory earned the team five points in the GT World Challenge Europe title race.

It also catapulted the 2020 British GT champion into contention for the sim crown with K-PAX.

“The sim races have gone really well throughout the season,” said Mitchell, who will again partner fellow Lamborghini factory drivers, Italian Marco Mapelli and Frenchman Franck Perera in Spain.

“But our fortunes in the actual car in Euro GT3 just haven’t gone our way as yet.

“We hope to change that this weekend.

“From the opening race at Monza we’ve been hugely competitive at the sharp end of the field.

“We’ve proved right through the season we have a race-winning car – but for one reason or another the fates haven’t smiled on us.

He is looking forward to returning to the 2.89-mile, 16-turn Circuit de Catalunya, the track which hosts the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

“The last time I raced there was in 2019, again in a Huracan GT3, where we had great pace” Mitchell continued.

“It’s a fast, flowing circuit which will suit the power and stability of the Lambo.

“We just need to repeat the really strong performances we’ve shown throughout the season and I’m confident we’ll finally deliver the result everyone in the K-Pax Racing team deserves.”

