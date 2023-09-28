Number of empty businesses in Dundee city centre above Scottish average

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of empty businesses in Dundee city centre above Scottish average

The city's centre has struggled with the strain of online shopping and the coronavirus pandemic.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Number of empty businesses in Dundee city centre above Scottish average. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Number of empty businesses in Dundee city centre above Scottish average. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

The number of empty businesses in Dundee is above the Scottish average, figures reveal.

A new report which went before Dundee councillors on Monday has shown that 17% of units in the city centre are vacant – higher than the Scottish average of 15.7%.

This has led to concerns from some local officials, who questioned what is being done to attract businesses to Dundee city centre.

Councillor Daniel Coleman, who represents the Strathmartine ward, said: “The shop vacancy rates are a concern, and whilst I appreciate this is national not just a local issue, our city centre has a higher vacancy rate than the Scottish average.

Strathmartine Councillor Daniel Coleman. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

“Whilst appreciating most of the units will not be council owned, I would ask what active engagement there is with site owners around this – noting that vacancy rates of the Wellgate Centre is currently 35%.”

Wellgate Centre largely sitting empty

The city centre has been plagued by empty properties in recent years, as highlighted by The Courier’s high street tracker.

It’s hoped the Overgate Centre could draw big brand names to the city now the shopping centre now under new ownership.

But Dundee’s Wellgate Gate centre is still sitting largely empty – a problem the council is looking to address by trying to find unique uses for the centre’s unused sites.

The Wellgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Gregor Hamilton, head of planning & economic development, said: “We’ve engaged with a number of private sector owners and talked through various plans that maybe considered with some of the sites with vacant premises and we would continue to do that as matters move forward.

“We will be flexible in finding different uses for ground floor premises and properties in the shopping centres that will insure that the city centre is not full of vacant units but is an attritive and vibrant place to spend time.”

Mr Hamilton highlighted that locals and business owners will be able to give their input on retail sites thought Dundee as the council reviews its local development plan.

The Overgate Shopping Centre.
The Overgate Shopping Centre.

He added: “As we go into the evidence gathering stages that inform the local development plan there will be opportunities to talk to many more people.

“We will try as part of the local development plan to talk to people within the district shopping centres as well – and indeed some of the neighbourhood centres – to gain that understanding and talk to stakeholders and communities themselves about what their feeling and perceptions are.

“It’s all part of that understanding of place that is so important.”

