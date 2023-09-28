Number of empty businesses in Dundee city centre above Scottish average

The number of empty businesses in Dundee is above the Scottish average, figures reveal.

A new report which went before Dundee councillors on Monday has shown that 17% of units in the city centre are vacant – higher than the Scottish average of 15.7%.

This has led to concerns from some local officials, who questioned what is being done to attract businesses to Dundee city centre.

Councillor Daniel Coleman, who represents the Strathmartine ward, said: “The shop vacancy rates are a concern, and whilst I appreciate this is national not just a local issue, our city centre has a higher vacancy rate than the Scottish average.

“Whilst appreciating most of the units will not be council owned, I would ask what active engagement there is with site owners around this – noting that vacancy rates of the Wellgate Centre is currently 35%.”

Wellgate Centre largely sitting empty

The city centre has been plagued by empty properties in recent years, as highlighted by The Courier’s high street tracker.

It’s hoped the Overgate Centre could draw big brand names to the city now the shopping centre now under new ownership.

But Dundee’s Wellgate Gate centre is still sitting largely empty – a problem the council is looking to address by trying to find unique uses for the centre’s unused sites.

Gregor Hamilton, head of planning & economic development, said: “We’ve engaged with a number of private sector owners and talked through various plans that maybe considered with some of the sites with vacant premises and we would continue to do that as matters move forward.

“We will be flexible in finding different uses for ground floor premises and properties in the shopping centres that will insure that the city centre is not full of vacant units but is an attritive and vibrant place to spend time.”

Mr Hamilton highlighted that locals and business owners will be able to give their input on retail sites thought Dundee as the council reviews its local development plan.

He added: “As we go into the evidence gathering stages that inform the local development plan there will be opportunities to talk to many more people.

“We will try as part of the local development plan to talk to people within the district shopping centres as well – and indeed some of the neighbourhood centres – to gain that understanding and talk to stakeholders and communities themselves about what their feeling and perceptions are.

“It’s all part of that understanding of place that is so important.”