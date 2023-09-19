Dundee city centre footfall rises but number of empty shops still above Scottish average

Footfall in Dundee city centre is on the up but business vacancy rates are still above the Scottish average.

A new report has revealed that footfall is climbing in the city centre with interest in new food and drink outlets as well as independent shops.

It comes as online shopping and lasting effects from the coronavirus pandemic have left high streets and shopping centres struggling in recent years.

The report, by external consultants Roderick MacLean Associates, and Ryden, will go before councillors next week.

It highlights “green shoots” of recovery but noted Dundee city centre’s vacancy rate remains at 17%, higher than the Scottish average of 15.7%.

Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure convener Steven Rome expressed optimism, insisting that the city’s centre is on the up.

He said: “This study provides an in-depth analysis of where the Dundee retail sector is now, and where it can go in the future.

“We are working hard to provide the right environment for retailing in the city, with our ambitious city centre strategic investment plan providing a vision for the city centre as an exciting, growing place to live, work and visit.

“Recent efforts in Union Street show how we are helping the centre to adjust to new ways of working as we look to support more regeneration.

“Developments at the Overgate Centre also give us grounds for optimism.”

It is hoped that the Overgate Centre could be a future draw to bring big brand names to the city with the shopping centre now under new ownership.

The retail report said: “The purchase of the Overgate Centre by Frasers Group is seen as a positive investment which may also bring associated brands to that centre.”

Cinema and more restaurants suggested

The report suggested appealing to the city’s student population may improve footfall.

“Reflecting the comparatively young age profile and diversity of the city centre (due in part to the student population), there is interest in creating a boxpark project offering street food, bars and events,” it said.

“It was suggested that it would be good to attract a cinema to the city centre as well as further restaurants.”

The city centre has been plagued by empty properties in years as highlighted by The Courier’s high street tracker.

Mr Rome acknowledged there is work to be done but says the report will help plan regeneration.

“While many challenges remain, and I’m sure that many more will emerge, this survey gives us a sense of direction and purpose as we move to review the local development plan,” he said.

The report will be considered by the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee on Monday.