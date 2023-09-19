Dundee city centre footfall rises but number of empty shops still above Scottish average

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee city centre footfall rises but number of empty shops still above Scottish average

The city's centre has struggled with the strain of online shopping and the coronavirus pandemic.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee city centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee city centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Footfall in Dundee city centre is on the up but business vacancy rates are still above the Scottish average.

A new report has revealed that footfall is climbing in the city centre with interest in new food and drink outlets as well as independent shops.

It comes as online shopping and lasting effects from the coronavirus pandemic have left high streets and shopping centres struggling in recent years.

The report, by external consultants Roderick MacLean Associates, and Ryden, will go before councillors next week.

It highlights “green shoots” of recovery but noted Dundee city centre’s vacancy rate remains at 17%, higher than the Scottish average of 15.7%.

Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure convener Steven Rome expressed optimism, insisting that the city’s centre is on the up.

Councillor Steven Rome. Image: Dundee City Council

He said: “This study provides an in-depth analysis of where the Dundee retail sector is now, and where it can go in the future.

“We are working hard to provide the right environment for retailing in the city, with our ambitious city centre strategic investment plan providing a vision for the city centre as an exciting, growing place to live, work and visit.

“Recent efforts in Union Street show how we are helping the centre to adjust to new ways of working as we look to support more regeneration.

“Developments at the Overgate Centre also give us grounds for optimism.”

Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It is hoped that the Overgate Centre could be a future draw to bring big brand names to the city with the shopping centre now under new ownership.

The retail report said: “The purchase of the Overgate Centre by Frasers Group is seen as a positive investment which may also bring associated brands to that centre.”

Cinema and more restaurants suggested

The report suggested appealing to the city’s student population may improve footfall.

“Reflecting the comparatively young age profile and diversity of the city centre (due in part to the student population), there is interest in creating a boxpark project offering street food, bars and events,” it said.

“It was suggested that it would be good to attract a cinema to the city centre as well as further restaurants.”

The city centre has been plagued by empty properties in years as highlighted by The Courier’s high street tracker.

Mr Rome acknowledged there is work to be done but says the report will help plan regeneration.

“While many challenges remain, and I’m sure that many more will emerge, this survey gives us a sense of direction and purpose as we move to review the local development plan,” he said.

The report will be considered by the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee on Monday.

More from Dundee

All Dundee Schools will close during strikes
All Dundee schools will close during strikes next week
Tyler Young and his dad, Dr Dre. Image: Aura Dundee
Dr Dre's son 'can't wait' for first European DJ set in Dundee - and…
Braeview Academy in Dundee, where the illegal snares were found
Illegal wire snares found at perimeter of Dundee school
Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky, from Dundee
Meet the Dundee contestant aiming for Great British Bake Off glory
Lynn Anderson recovery
'Why did this happen to me?' Dundee mum, 61, on battling back from the…
Police outside Greens of Dundee on Albert Street in Stobswell after the latest break-in
Dundee shop closed again after latest break-in
The Northern Lights in Aberfeldy.
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
A ScotRail inter-city service in Carnoustie
Food trolleys back on some Tayside and Fife trains - but booze still banned
2
Shane Whyte.
Man died after taking painkillers supplied by drinking buddy in Fife
Pat Kelly was a relentless campaigner for a public inquiry into Eljamel's time in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Former Dundee DJ Pat Kelly on harrowing moment he was told to say goodbye…

Conversation