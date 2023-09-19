Jim Goodwin outlines case for Mathew Cudjoe appeal as Dundee United boss rues ‘overreaction’ from Morton man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin outlines case for Mathew Cudjoe appeal as Dundee United boss rues ‘overreaction’ from Morton man

United hope to avoid a two-game ban for the talented teenager.

By Alan Temple
Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans after a frustrating outing against Morton
Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans after a frustrating outing against Morton. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Jim Goodwin believes the “overreaction” of Morton man Calum Waters played a major role in Mathew Cudjoe’s contentious red card as Dundee United launched an appeal against the dismissal.

The Ghanaian was given his marching orders by referee David Munro following a clash with Waters. With both players on the ground, Cudjoe was deemed to have swung an arm at his opponent.

Cudjoe has had a very good start to the season and we don’t want to be without him.

Jim Goodwin

Waters fell to the turf clutching his face, while Ton boss Dougie Imrie erupted in fury on the touchline.

However, Goodwin believes there was no malicious intent from Cudjoe as he sought to shake off Waters and get back to his feet. And United officially submitted their appeal on Tuesday afternoon.

Mathew Cudjoe in action for Dundee United
Mathew Cudjoe in action for United. Image: SNS

“I don’t think there was any intent in what happened,” said Goodwin. “The overreaction of the Morton player made the incident look a lot worse than it was.

“It was an unfortunate situation for Mathew.

“I just don’t see it (as a red card). Cudjoe doesn’t throw his arm. It isn’t an elbow in the face and there was no treatment required to the Morton player after the incident.

“It was disappointing for us, and weakened the team going into the last half-hour of the game having to play with a man less.”

D-Day

An independent fast-track panel will convene for the hearing — likely to take place on Wednesday — ahead of United’s trip to Inverness on Saturday.

Referee David Munro, left, after showing a red card to Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United
David Munro, left, dismisses Cudjoe. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “We’ll see what footage we can pull together — the media team have worked hard on that over Sunday and Monday — and see what happens.

“Ideally, it gets overturned completely. But even if it is reduced from a red to a yellow that is something we could accept.

“Cudjoe has had a very good start to the season and we don’t want to be without him.”

More from Dundee United

Referee David Munro, left, after showing a red card to Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United
Dundee United make Mathew Cudjoe appeal decision after controversial red card
Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes will be in opposite dugouts on Saturday.
PODCAST: Docherty v McInnes face-off, Watt and Middleton fail to shine and MacLean and…
Former Dundee United coach Adam Asghar, now of Southampton
Adam Asghar seals reunion with former Dundee United youth chief at English Championship outfit
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin after the 1-1 draw with Morton.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm heartened despite Dundee United falling below standards they've set
Ryan Gauld finds the net for Vancouver Whitecaps at Yankees Stadium, New York
Ryan Gauld focused on surfing not Scotland as ex Dundee United star's international hopes…
Dundee United No.1 Jack Walton leaves the pitch at Tannadice.
Jack Walton 'takes medicine' as Dundee United goalkeeper reflects on costly mix-up
Heather Hird with parents Gordon and Heidie.
Dundee United fan was joking and having fun just hours before she suddenly died,…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and goalscorer Louis Moult
4 Dundee United talking points: Wrestling in the box and selection dilemmas for Jim…
Heather Hird with brother Sheldon Hird.
Dundee United tribute to Heather Hird after 'courageous' fan's death at 33
Jim Goodwin, left, and Mathew Cudjoe
Dundee United weigh up Mathew Cudjoe red card appeal as Jim Goodwin rues 'really…

Conversation