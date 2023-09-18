LEE WILKIE: Why I’m heartened despite Dundee United falling below standards they’ve set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Why I’m heartened despite Dundee United falling below standards they’ve set

The Tangerines were held at home to Greenock Morton thanks to a defensive mix-up.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin after the 1-1 draw with Morton.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin after the 1-1 draw with Morton. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United fell below the standard they have set themselves this season.

The 1-1 draw at home to Greenock Morton brought plenty to be frustrated about.

Dropped points obviously but the manner in which they conceded, a defensive calamity, will rankle.

As will the red card for Mathew Cudjoe.

Now it’s likely he’ll be missing for a few games.

Red card for Dundee United’s Cudjoe

If United appeal the decision, I don’t see them winning that appeal.

There really didn’t appear to be much in it and had the Morton player not rolled around on the floor, nothing would have happened.

But he did and the red card came out.

Referee David Munro, left, after showing a red card to Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United.
David Munro, left, dismisses Cudjoe. Image: SNS

You can’t see on the video whether there is much contact but on the flipside it’s not clear that there is absolutely no contact so that’s why I think an appeal wouldn’t work.

Frankly, it was a bit silly from Cudjoe to react to the challenge but he will learn from it.

The bigger problem is that he’ll be suspended for the next two games.

That’s something Jim Goodwin could do without.

Because, while Cudjoe has been up and down this season, he’s got the ability to open up stubborn Championship defences.

And United will miss that.

Louis Moult

However, they do have other attacking options and we saw once again how valuable Louis Moult is to this Tangerines team.

Five goals in eight in total including three in his last four.

Louis Moult rises highest to score for Dundee United.
Moult notched the opening goal for Dundee United in the draw against Morton. Image: SNS

It really does feel like he will score in every game and that’s huge for a team like United, going for a league title.

It comes back to the thoughts on his signing in the summer – if he’s fit, he’ll score goals and we are seeing that right now.

He’s looked great for United and from his point of view I really do hope he can build up a sustained period of time without the injuries that have dogged him for some time.

Morton mishap

It’s been the perfect marriage so far this season – Moult is firing in the goals, along with others, while the back door has been kept tightly shut.

For once on Saturday, though, it was left wide open thanks to a terrible lapse in communication between Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton.

That was bad but Dundee United weren’t on their game throughout the 90 minutes.

You’ll get these games throughout the season, you are off the pace a little and the other side is on it.

The good thing is they still came away with a point, despite not playing well.

It was interesting Goodwin didn’t point the finger of blame at the referee for the red card or possible penalty shouts but rather at his own team not being at their best.

That’s a good sign for me – he and his team taking responsibility when things don’t go to plan rather than blaming outside influence.

That’s a sign of the standards set already by United this term under Goodwin.

Now it’s up to them to respond in the best way possible at Inverness on Saturday.

