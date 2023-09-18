LEE WILKIE: Why I’m heartened despite Dundee United falling below standards they’ve set

Dundee United fell below the standard they have set themselves this season.

The 1-1 draw at home to Greenock Morton brought plenty to be frustrated about.

Dropped points obviously but the manner in which they conceded, a defensive calamity, will rankle.

As will the red card for Mathew Cudjoe.

Now it’s likely he’ll be missing for a few games.

Red card for Dundee United’s Cudjoe

If United appeal the decision, I don’t see them winning that appeal.

There really didn’t appear to be much in it and had the Morton player not rolled around on the floor, nothing would have happened.

But he did and the red card came out.

You can’t see on the video whether there is much contact but on the flipside it’s not clear that there is absolutely no contact so that’s why I think an appeal wouldn’t work.

Frankly, it was a bit silly from Cudjoe to react to the challenge but he will learn from it.

The bigger problem is that he’ll be suspended for the next two games.

That’s something Jim Goodwin could do without.

Because, while Cudjoe has been up and down this season, he’s got the ability to open up stubborn Championship defences.

And United will miss that.

Louis Moult

However, they do have other attacking options and we saw once again how valuable Louis Moult is to this Tangerines team.

Five goals in eight in total including three in his last four.

It really does feel like he will score in every game and that’s huge for a team like United, going for a league title.

It comes back to the thoughts on his signing in the summer – if he’s fit, he’ll score goals and we are seeing that right now.

He’s looked great for United and from his point of view I really do hope he can build up a sustained period of time without the injuries that have dogged him for some time.

Morton mishap

It’s been the perfect marriage so far this season – Moult is firing in the goals, along with others, while the back door has been kept tightly shut.

For once on Saturday, though, it was left wide open thanks to a terrible lapse in communication between Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton.

🪄 Courtesy of the 'Dark Arts' Robbie Muirhead with his fifth of the season! pic.twitter.com/iHGT67Kxqc — Greenock Morton (@Morton_FC) September 17, 2023

That was bad but Dundee United weren’t on their game throughout the 90 minutes.

You’ll get these games throughout the season, you are off the pace a little and the other side is on it.

The good thing is they still came away with a point, despite not playing well.

It was interesting Goodwin didn’t point the finger of blame at the referee for the red card or possible penalty shouts but rather at his own team not being at their best.

That’s a good sign for me – he and his team taking responsibility when things don’t go to plan rather than blaming outside influence.

That’s a sign of the standards set already by United this term under Goodwin.

Now it’s up to them to respond in the best way possible at Inverness on Saturday.