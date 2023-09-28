Rangers v St Johnstone November 4 match postponed

St Johnstone’s November 4 clash with Rangers has been postponed.

The Perth men were scheduled to travel to Ibrox that weekend but the Glasgow side will be in League Cup semi-final action after beating Livingston on Wednesday night.

Given there’s an international break in November, Saints will only play three times that month.

With Rangers having Europa League group games filling their late 2023 fixture list, the rescheduled match may be pushed into 2024.