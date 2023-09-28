EVE MUIRHEAD: Why time is right for me to become curling coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Why time is right for me to become curling coach

The Olympic gold medallist will support a young Scottish team this season.

Eve Muirhead will help coach Fay Henderson and her team.
By Eve Muirhead

“What will you be doing next?”

It’s probably been the question I’ve been most asked since I announced my retirement as a professional curler.

Second most asked has been: “Will you become a coach?”

Well, I can now say that the time is right for me to dip my toe in the water.

I needed to get away from curling for a while in terms of the elite side of the game but I do feel that I’ve got a lot that I can give back to a sport that has given me so much.

And I’ve accepted the offer from British Curling to take up a part-time role with Team Henderson.

With other commitments, there was no way I could go into a full-time position but I’ll be working with Fay Henderson and the other players one day a week at the National Curling Academy and will be with them for domestic competitions in Aberdeen, Perth and the Scottish Championships.

Hailey Duff, who was part of our Olympic gold-medal winning team of course, is the most experienced curler but she’s still only in her mid-20s.

Fay is just coming out of the juniors, having skipped her team to World gold.

I’ve always thought she has got the potential to improve a lot and the same goes for the rest of the team.

I wanted to help out with a young group, who have real scope to get better.

The first couple of sessions have gone well – it’s been great to see how receptive they’ve all been.

I see my role as helping out tactically, technically and being a mentor-type figure.

I’m not long retired and that means there’s not a generation gap that needs bridging.

Playing with Team Jaeggi recently definitely gave me a taste for getting involved again – those girls were like sponges when they were asking questions, which was really rewarding.

Hopefully I can make a difference with Team Henderson.

My prediction of a tight Solheim Cup wasn’t looking too clever around Friday lunchtime!

It was a phenomenal job by Team Europe to comeback from losing all for matches on the first morning to retain the trophy.

That speaks to the calmness of the captain and the character of her players.

I’m not so sure the men’s European team would be able to do the same if they suffered a Friday morning whitewash.

I completely understand why Luke Donald has taken the gamble of flipping the order and going with foursomes first and then the four balls in the afternoon.

Europe should be stronger in that form of the game and a fast start is absolutely vital to give home fans something to get behind and show the Americans that they’re not going to have things their own way like two years ago.

Playing it safe isn’t likely to be enough for the European captain over the next few days.

Luke is right to take a calculated risk.

Congratulations to Connor Graham on his unbeaten contribution to Europe’s Junior Ryder Cup victory.

It’s not often you see a scoreline as emphatic as 20.5 to 9.5 when America are on the losing side.

Connor is building his career step by step after becoming the youngest golfer to play in the Walker Cup.

We all know the last jump to successful professional is the toughest of the lot for a promising amateur but let’s hope Perthshire has a golf star in the making.

