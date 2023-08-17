EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling ‘comeback’ is off to a winning start in Euro Super Series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling ‘comeback’ is off to a winning start in Euro Super Series

The Olympic champion was back on home ice.

By Eve Muirhead

As I said a couple of weeks ago, it’s not a comeback.

And my brief return into the world of competitive tournament certainly isn’t about winning either.

But it does feel nice to have been part of a victory on day one of the Women’s Euro Super Series.

It’s not Team Muirhead anymore, it’s Team Jaeggi!

It’s three Swiss girls (who thankfully speak very good English) and one retired Scot trying to help out.

I’ve been playing third for team skip, Michele, and we did a good job in beating Scotland’s Team Henderson 5-3.

I didn’t really know what to expect but it’s been great seeing familiar faces back at the National Curling Academy.

When I went in for a bit of practice with Vicky Drummond earlier in the week it was a big relief to not fall flat on my face on the ice apart from anything else!

Then finding out that there’s still some muscle memory for curling was reassuring as well.

I suppose, when I think about it – yes, Beijing was a long time ago but earlier in my career I was used to curling shutting down for four months basically.

You’d compete in the Oslo Cup without any real preparation.

It was your first slides since March.

I must admit, though, I did think ‘will I have lost it?’

I had to do a bit more sweeping than I was used to in the game so we’ll see how my body is feeling at the end of the week.

So far, so good, though.

The girls are lovely.

A couple of them are young curlers and they’ve been asking lots of questions.

It’s been nice to pass on a few bits of advice here and there.

I don’t want to change anything they do. It’s about me fitting in with them and helping out after they found themselves short of a player a couple of months ago.

For the Scottish teams, I’ve been putting myself in their shoes.

I know the pressure – there are some new line-ups and the coaches are all watching them, even though you can’t get spectators into the academy.

This is a very important year for curling in the Olympic cycle.

I’m enjoying having this tiny taste of competition again – maybe even a bit more than I thought I would.

But I’ll be quite happy to step back off the ice and leave it to the others after this weekend!

It was an absolute pleasure spending a day at the AIG Women’s Open last Friday.

I took part in a Q&A with the likes of Jessica Ennis-Hill and got the chance to have a good walk around the course at Walton Heath before watching some golf down the 18th.

I came away feeling really positive about the direction of the women’s game.

The men’s Open has become so huge these days – both in terms of the size of the infrastructure around it and the galleries.

Last week felt much more relatable to the ordinary golfer.

The competition was great and the number of families with young kids there was the biggest thing I picked up on.

It’s coming to St Andrews in 2024 and I’ll be doing my best to make sure I’m there.

Conversation