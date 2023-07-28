EVE MUIRHEAD: Why I’m returning to curling competition – just don’t call it a comeback!

Let’s make one thing clear from the start – it’s definitely not a comeback!

But I will be playing in a competitive curling tournament in three weeks’ time.

The start of the curling season gets earlier and earlier (one of the many reasons I won’t be coming out of retirement!) and the first event is in Stirling next month – the Women’s Euro Super Series.

There will be 10 rinks taking part (the Olympic mixed doubles champion is competing with her Italian team and so are the Norwegian European champions).

The skip of the Swiss one was a player light after one of their four moved to the World Champions, Team Tirinzoni.

Michele Jaeggi, who I’ve known since the juniors, asked if I would be able to help them out because they were struggling to find someone.

When Michele called me I warned her that my last game was in the Perth Super League months and months ago – last October, I think – and I won’t have the time to practice.

But I’m happy to help Michele out and support the tournament.

Having international teams come to Scotland, whatever the event, is a great thing and I don’t have anything in the diary for those few days.

It’s on my doorstep and I thought, ‘ach, why not’.

I think our first game is against Hailey on the Thursday, who was in my Olympic gold medal team!

It will be good fun but I’m fully expecting to not be able to walk by the Sunday!

The build-up to the Rugby World Cup begins at Murrayfield on Saturday, with Scotland facing Italy.

It will no doubt be a hard weekend for Stuart Hogg when the reality of his decision to retire will hit home.

We’ll never know how big a part he would have played in the tournament but, from Gregor Townsend’s point of view, there’s no danger of his involvement or non-involvement becoming a big debate now.

Ultimately, Stuart’s mind and body told him this was the right time even though Gregor has said he was training well.

I can speak from experience that the phrase ‘when you know, you know’ sums the retirement decision up perfectly from an athlete’s perspective.

It’s that simple.

I see that Stuart’s going into the TV world, which isn’t a surprise.

He’s going to be a pundit with TNT Sports

That won’t fill his week completely but it will help him stay involved with rugby and give him some routine.

Lack of structure through a week is the biggest difference for me from being an athlete to being a retired athlete.

It’s something I’m still adjusting to.

I sent Stuart a wee message after he announced the decision.

When he originally said he was going to call it quits after the World Cup he mentioned that an interview I’d given on my retirement had stuck in his mind.

From my point of view, him saying that was reassurance that I wasn’t the only one thinking the way I did.

It’s funny how different sports can relate to each other.

When it comes to retirement, the same big questions go through all our minds.