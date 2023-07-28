EVE MUIRHEAD: Why I’m returning to curling competition – just don’t call it a comeback!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Why I’m returning to curling competition – just don’t call it a comeback!

The Olympic champion has answered a Swiss SOS.

Eve Muirhead is returning to the ice.
Eve Muirhead is returning to the ice. Image: PA.
By Eve Muirhead

Let’s make one thing clear from the start – it’s definitely not a comeback!

But I will be playing in a competitive curling tournament in three weeks’ time.

The start of the curling season gets earlier and earlier (one of the many reasons I won’t be coming out of retirement!) and the first event is in Stirling next month – the Women’s Euro Super Series.

There will be 10 rinks taking part (the Olympic mixed doubles champion is competing with her Italian team and so are the Norwegian European champions).

The skip of the Swiss one was a player light after one of their four moved to the World Champions, Team Tirinzoni.

Michele Jaeggi, who I’ve known since the juniors, asked if I would be able to help them out because they were struggling to find someone.

When Michele called me I warned her that my last game was in the Perth Super League months and months ago – last October, I think – and I won’t have the time to practice.

But I’m happy to help Michele out and support the tournament.

Having international teams come to Scotland, whatever the event, is a great thing and I don’t have anything in the diary for those few days.

It’s on my doorstep and I thought, ‘ach, why not’.

I think our first game is against Hailey on the Thursday, who was in my Olympic gold medal team!

It will be good fun but I’m fully expecting to not be able to walk by the Sunday!

The build-up to the Rugby World Cup begins at Murrayfield on Saturday, with Scotland facing Italy.

It will no doubt be a hard weekend for Stuart Hogg when the reality of his decision to retire will hit home.

We’ll never know how big a part he would have played in the tournament but, from Gregor Townsend’s point of view, there’s no danger of his involvement or non-involvement becoming a big debate now.

Ultimately, Stuart’s mind and body told him this was the right time even though Gregor has said he was training well.

I can speak from experience that the phrase ‘when you know, you know’ sums the retirement decision up perfectly from an athlete’s perspective.

It’s that simple.

I see that Stuart’s going into the TV world, which isn’t a surprise.

He’s going to be a pundit with TNT Sports

That won’t fill his week completely but it will help him stay involved with rugby and give him some routine.

Lack of structure through a week is the biggest difference for me from being an athlete to being a retired athlete.

It’s something I’m still adjusting to.

I sent Stuart a wee message after he announced the decision.

When he originally said he was going to call it quits after the World Cup he mentioned that an interview I’d given on my retirement had stuck in his mind.

From my point of view, him saying that was reassurance that I wasn’t the only one thinking the way I did.

It’s funny how different sports can relate to each other.

When it comes to retirement, the same big questions go through all our minds.

More from Columnists

Post Thumbnail
You can detect a person’s thought processes by listening to their ‘habit’ words
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers
Eilish McColgan with her gold medal after winning the women's 10,000m at last year's Commonwealth Games. Image: PA.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scale back the Commonwealth Games to give them a chance to survive
Lesley Hart is back on stage in Thrown, after a seven-year hiatus. Images: Julie Howden.
Lesley Hart: 'I do a five-minute monologue when the fridge door opens'
Post Thumbnail
If there are words like disgruntled and nonplussed, why aren’t don’t we have gruntled…
Post Thumbnail
Verbing, the fine art of demonstrating that you aren’t very clever
Woman as a motorist is in dispute with a cyclist and scolds of annoyance during the car ride; Shutterstock ID 1182484306; purchase_order: Courier; job: lesley hart cycling
LESLEY HART: I am the cyclist that motorists hate - sorry!
Post Thumbnail
Justice must be done and seen to be done – newspapers are part of…
The closure of Ayr Ice Rink will be another huge blow for curling, according to Eve Muirhead.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish curling domino fear after Ayr Ice Rink closure blow
Post Thumbnail
Automatic cars that don’t work when you put them in ‘night’ mode