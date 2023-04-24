Mitchell’s Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Mitchell’s Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut

Lamborghini racer Sandy Mitchell produced a dazzling display in his Pro-class GT3 debut at Monza in Italy before retirement ended the K-PAX team's podium hopes.

By Graham Brown
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia

Angus ace Sandy Mitchell says his debut outing at the top level of sportscar racing has only fuelled his desire to be the best – despite a dazzling display ending in disappointment.

The Forfar 23-year-old delivered a sensational stint in the opening round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe at the iconic Monza track in Italy.

But having put his K-PAX Racing Lamborghini right in the fight for an overall top-three finish in the three-hour race, Mitchell could only look on as the car limped into retirement as it exited the pits for the final stint.

The No. 6 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 heads a chasing Monza pack. Image: McMedia

Plenty positives

“That’s racing,” said the former Dundee High School pupil.

Mitchell, who shares the GT3 car with fellow Lamborghini factory drivers, Frenchman Franck Perera and Italian Marco Mapelli, said: “Everyone in the K-PAX Racing team did a fantastic job throughout the weekend at Monza.

“The car was brilliant throughout free practice, qualifying, and the opening two one-hour stints.”

The crack outfit started from eighth on the 55-car grid at the home of the Italian F1 grand prix.

They were sitting fifth when Perera handed the car over to the flying Scot.

2020 British GT champion Mitchell rattled off a series of quick laps of the ultra-fast 3.6-mile, 11-turn Monza circuit to close the gap to the third-placed BMW from more than four seconds to just 0.94s.

“The car was brilliant right through my one-hour stint and we were definitely in with a great chance of an overall podium finish,” he said.

Mitchell actually led the race when he brought the #6 Lamborghini in to hand over to Mapelli.

But as the Italian filtered the car back on to the race track, the issue at the front-left of the Huracan became immediately apparent.

The Italian was forced to retire without completing a lap.

“Of course it’s disappointing for everyone in the team, but it’s just one of those things that happens sometimes,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell’s focus is on taking the positives from Monza. Image: McMedia.

“What’s important is we all focus on the strong points of the weekend.

“This was our first time all working together at a race weekend, and we proved we can deliver a car which is not only fast, but capable of winning races.

“Next time we’ll come back even stronger.”

Circuit Paul Ricard is next on the endurance calendar for Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe.

Mitchell will then make a bid his first overall victory in the gruelling Spa 24 Hours, an event where he is already a two-time class winner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife - with more to…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
PICTURES: Angus Anzac remembrance as nations pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand fallen
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
King Charles III Coronation: Full list of events in Tayside and Fife
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet 'girl' he thought was…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Missing Arbroath teenager, 14, traced safe and well
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
IN PICTURES: OAP black belt bagpiper Sandy calls the tune as Scottish karate championships…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Monifieth birthday party attacker could have killed liver rupture victim, court hears

Most Read

1
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Fife teacher 'met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity'
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Dundee Airport operator sees passenger figures soar to pre-pandemic levels
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Safe containing jewellery stolen in raid on Fife house
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson's fire
Nicola Sturgeon leaving her home.
JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster's SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights
2
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
5 SNP revelations as Dundee-born Westminster chief Stephen Flynn lifts lid on secrecy
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Pauline Adamson: Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager dies
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
They're back! Famous ospreys Harry and Flora return to Alyth - and you can…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Kinross-shire racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell opens up on 'excruciatingly painful' death of Mighty Thunder…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney can't wait for 'rocking' Dens Park on Friday night after…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented