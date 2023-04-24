Mitchell’s Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus ace Sandy Mitchell says his debut outing at the top level of sportscar racing has only fuelled his desire to be the best – despite a dazzling display ending in disappointment.

The Forfar 23-year-old delivered a sensational stint in the opening round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe at the iconic Monza track in Italy.

But having put his K-PAX Racing Lamborghini right in the fight for an overall top-three finish in the three-hour race, Mitchell could only look on as the car limped into retirement as it exited the pits for the final stint.

Plenty positives

“That’s racing,” said the former Dundee High School pupil.

Mitchell, who shares the GT3 car with fellow Lamborghini factory drivers, Frenchman Franck Perera and Italian Marco Mapelli, said: “Everyone in the K-PAX Racing team did a fantastic job throughout the weekend at Monza.

“The car was brilliant throughout free practice, qualifying, and the opening two one-hour stints.”

The crack outfit started from eighth on the 55-car grid at the home of the Italian F1 grand prix.

They were sitting fifth when Perera handed the car over to the flying Scot.

2020 British GT champion Mitchell rattled off a series of quick laps of the ultra-fast 3.6-mile, 11-turn Monza circuit to close the gap to the third-placed BMW from more than four seconds to just 0.94s.

“The car was brilliant right through my one-hour stint and we were definitely in with a great chance of an overall podium finish,” he said.

A couple of close calls here as Sandy Mitchell tries to put a move on Timur Boguslavskiy. 📺 https://t.co/YdItwjI1zn#FanatecGT #GTWorldChEu pic.twitter.com/DxEe4oLACA — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (@GTWorldChEu) April 23, 2023

Mitchell actually led the race when he brought the #6 Lamborghini in to hand over to Mapelli.

But as the Italian filtered the car back on to the race track, the issue at the front-left of the Huracan became immediately apparent.

The Italian was forced to retire without completing a lap.

“Of course it’s disappointing for everyone in the team, but it’s just one of those things that happens sometimes,” said Mitchell.

“What’s important is we all focus on the strong points of the weekend.

“This was our first time all working together at a race weekend, and we proved we can deliver a car which is not only fast, but capable of winning races.

“Next time we’ll come back even stronger.”

Circuit Paul Ricard is next on the endurance calendar for Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe.

Mitchell will then make a bid his first overall victory in the gruelling Spa 24 Hours, an event where he is already a two-time class winner.