Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife – with more to come

The Northern Lights have put on a dazzling display across Tayside and Fife – with more still to come.

The stunning spectacle was spotted by people living across the region on Sunday into Monday, with the aurora borealis most visible in parts of Perthshire and Angus.

The event is relatively rare, but there have been several opportunities to see the Northern Lights in the region in recent months.

And experts are predicting there will be further opportunities to see the lights on Monday night.

There might be another chance to catch the aurora tonight! Be prepared for a chilly one though. As skies clear in many areas, the temperatures will drop quickly. More on space weatherhttps://t.co/gStxhDPWLR | Matt pic.twitter.com/967DN10Q4N — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) April 24, 2023

Clear skies are predicted for most heading into the early hours of Tuesday.

But anyone heading out to see the Northern Lights will have to wrap up warm.

The forecast is for temperatures to dip below freezing across Tayside and Fife.

Northern Lights in Angus, Perthshire and Fife

The northern lights with a phone camera tonight. Anyone got any good suggestions of best place to see them. Posted by Claire Nowell on Sunday, 23 April 2023

Northern lights from lamond drive tonight. Posted by Dave Waters on Sunday, 23 April 2023