VIDEO: Watch Strictly’s AJ Pritchard and Love Island brother Curtis take a spin with Angus racer Sandy Mitchell in Lamborghini

AJ Pritchard felt like "Casper the Ghost" after high-speed hot laps around Goodwood circuit with professional Forfar racing driver Sandy Mitchell.

By Graham Brown

Angus racing driver Sandy Mitchell has warmed up for his British GT campaign by treating car mad celebrity brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard to hot laps in a 190mph Lamborghini.

The Forfar 23-year-old heads to Oulton Park in Cheshire this weekend to begin his bid for a second series title.

He won the prestigious championship in 2020.

Former Dundee High School pupil Mitchell is a professional factory driver with Lamborghini.

And he’s scored success across Europe and in America with the famous Italian marque.

Strictly’s AJ Pritchard took a spin with Sandy Mitchell in a 190mph Lamborghini. Image: McMedia

Sandy warmed up for the new season by taking Strictly star AJ and Love Island brother Curtis for a high-speed spin around historic Goodwood circuit in West Sussex.

“Monster” talent

I’m A Celebrity contestant AJ said the thrill ride in a £260,000 Lamborghini Huracan STO road car left him “feeling like Casper the ghost”.

The brothers shared their in-car reaction on their Bros Torque Supercars You Tube channel.

Dancer AJ, 28, emerged shell-shocked from the bright green V10 Lambo.

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard take a spin alongside Angus racer Sandy Mitchell. Image: McMedia

He declared: “Sandy is a monster! How can the car go around the track that quick?

“I probably look pale – I bet I look like Casper the Ghost.”

Attention turns to title bid

Sandy said the supercar day was a bit of fun before getting down to the serious business of going for another British GT crown.

And he told an astonished Curtis that at some points he was even having to ease off the throttle pedal of the mighty Lambo to avoid breaking the circuit’s noise limits.

“It was good fun and great to show them what the Lamborghini could do,” said the former British karting champ.

Lamborghini racing driver Sandy Mitchell from Forfar
Suited and booted for British GT 2023. Image: McMedia

But it’s now 100% focus on the starting grid for the new season.

“The British GT Championship is probably the toughest national title in Europe, and we know we’re going to face some fierce competition over the nine races spread out over seven weekends.”

He has a new teammate for ’23 in experienced amateur Shaun Balfe.

And Sandy says pre-season preparation in their Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, prepared by Barwell Motorsport, has gone well.

Pre-season pace

“We have worked extremely well together and the pace we have managed to deliver in the new-spec Lamborghini has been impressive.

“That, allied to the experience of everyone in the strong Barwell team, ensures we’ll be on the pace for the opening rounds at Oulton.”

The calendar opener features two 60-minute races on Easter Monday.

The #78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 Sandy Mitchell will race in British GT this season. Image: McMedia

“There’s a bumper 36-car entry in the championship this season, which simply highlights how important the teams and drivers believe the championship is,” said Sandy.

“Shaun and I head into the weekend knowing we have a very fast and reliable car.

“We’ve been well on the pace in pre-season practice sessions.

“But qualifying at Oulton will be the first time all the drivers and teams see the opposition flat-out this year.

“It’s a session I always look forward to at the start of every year.

“I believe we’re definitely in a position to start the season stronger in 2023.

“I can’t wait to get back on-track on Saturday,” said the Black Bull Whisky-backed racer.

 

