Ian Murray wants Raith Rovers response after finding ‘silver linings’ from first league defeat

The Stark's Park boss is happy with his side's start in "stronger" Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is looking for a reaction from his players this weekend.

The Stark’s Park club suffered their first defeat of the season at Airdrie last week and are preparing for another away fixture this weekend when they make the long trip to face Ayr United.

Lee Bullen’s men have fewer than half of Rovers’ current points total and sit eighth at this early stage of the Championship.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray: We just have to get on with it

And despite his side’s defeat, Raith boss Murray was pleased with his side’s performance.

“We knew there was going to be a knock along the way, we just need to get on with it,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“We know in this division, especially away from home, it’s really difficult. It’s about bouncing back.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was pleased with how his side performed at Airdrie. Image: SNS.

“There are always silver linings: learning lessons as you go and seeing reactions from players and as a team.

“If we keep playing the way we’re playing, we’ll pick up plenty of points.

“As frustrating or disappointing as the scoreline was, we actually deserved to win the game, but it wasn’t to be.”

Raith Rovers team news

Murray is happy with how his players have responded mentally to last weekend’s setback.

Defender Keith Watson was replaced early in the game on Saturday and will be checked on Friday before a decision is made on his fitness.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson. Image: SNS.

Jack Hamilton was replaced in the second half with a tight groin but has recovered and trained this week. There are no fresh injuries ahead of Ayr.

“We’re playing a team with a really excellent home league record,” added Murray.

“We’ve been around the block enough to rebound.

“It’s a stronger league. You still have people picking up points off each over all over the place. It’s tightening up, it generally is quite tight.

“If you can get a run together like we did at the start or Arbroath are doing now, it goes a long way.”

