Home Entertainment Music

Film capturing life and career of Fife punk legends Skids set for UK premiere

The band formed in Dunfermline in 1977 at the height of the burgeoning punk rock scene.

By Neil Henderson
A new film charting the life of Fife punk legends - Skids gets its premiere in November.
The new film charts the story of Fife band Skids. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The life and music of Fife punk legends Skids is set to hit the big screen in a new film charting their career.

The Skids: Revolution follows the band’s story, from their origins through to their success and break-up, and their 2016 reunion.

Formed in Dunfermline in 1977 at the height of the burgeoning punk rock scene, for a time Skids were one of the biggest bands in the UK.

Fronted by enigmatic singer Richard Jobson, they had a string of hits including Into The Valley, Masquerade and Working for the Yankee Dollar.

The band also included guitarist Stuart Adamson, who later went on to form Big Country before his death in 2001.

Stuart Adamson on stage with Skids in 1978.
Stuart Adamson on stage with Skids in 1978.
Skids band line up in 2023.
The Skids band line-up in 2023. Image: Coviro Productions.

Skids reformed in 2016 with Jobson once more at the helm.

Two years later they released Burning Cities, their first album in more than 40 years, which attracted critical acclaim.

Belfast-based Coviro Productions is behind the documentary, which includes never-before-seen footage of the band and interviews.

Jobson says the film has been a long time coming.

New Skids band documentary ‘a real labour of love’

He said: “Others have tried to make docs about Skids but they didn’t get off the ground.

“It was a real labour of love.

“We love our fans and, for a new audience, the film will give a sense of what has pushed us on.

“We don’t do nostalgia; (2018 release) A World on Fire was our first single in 40 years.

“It was written as the doc was filmed and backtracks it.”

Skids on stage in 2023.
Skids on stage this year. Image: Coviro Productions.

Laura Graham, editor and co-director of the documentary, said: “The 1970s were rough, particularly for Scotland, and the history interested me.

“It charts our world through the filter of this band, as they made their own luck, cobbling
together style and music with Sellotape and photocopies, with talent, with drive and with staying power.

“Not all of them survived – that’s a story in itself.”

Colin Graham, co-director and cinematographer, said: “I had worked with Richard on a couple of films when he mentioned Skids were going on tour.

Richard Jobson of Skids at Rewind Festival in 2018.
Richard Jobson of Skids at Rewind Festival in 2018. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“What started as a favour became a great opportunity for a filmmaker.”

The Skids: Revolution will have its UK premiere at Glasgow’s forthcoming Doc’n Roll Film Festival in November.

It will also be shown in London later in the month, but it has not been confirmed whether the film will be shown elsewhere beyond that.

Jobson added: “The premiere coincides with the launch of our latest album – Destination Dusseldorf – and we couldn’t be happier.

“I’m excited to see the finished film.”

