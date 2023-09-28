Boxes of vinyl from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s set for auction

Boxes full of vinyl records from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s are going to auction.

About 450 lots from the former Nethergate store will go under the hammer with Curr and Dewar.

The lots are made up of remaining stock from the shop, which closed in 2020.

It follows an auction back in November during which more than 700 items from the home of former Groucho’s owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie were sold off.

Auctioneer Steven Dewar expects plenty of interest in the vinyls when they go up for sale on October 10.

He told The Courier: “We’ve tried to group the vinyls alphabetically by genre, exactly how they would have appeared on the stand.

“It’s been a long job going through all the items from Groucho’s.

“There’s everything you could imagine – from Harry Secombe to Harry Styles.

“We’re still sorting through the items, but I expect there to be roughly 450 different lots in total.”

Steven says most of the boxes contain about 60 to 100 vinyl records each, but some contain up to 200.

‘Valuable’ vinyl records set for Groucho’s auction

The auctioneer added: “We have found some items that were marked as ‘valuable’ by Groucho’s, including some rare pressings such as a Beatles pressing from Japan.”

Lots will also include displays from the former Nethergate record shop, various electrical items, phonographs, stereos and pictures of the Marx Brothers.

The auction, taking place both in person at Tom Johnston Road and online, is expected to last between three and four hours.

The auction starts at 10am on Tuesday October 10.

Anyone looking to bid online can register on the Curr and Dewar website.

Viewing will be opened three days before the auction, from 10am-1pm at the weekend, and 10am-4pm on Monday.

Groucho’s, popular with a number of celebrities including The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, closed its doors in 2020.

It came just a year after the death of Breeks.

A music-themed bar being planned for the Groucho’s site could be open by the end of the year.