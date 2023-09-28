Boxes of vinyl from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s set for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boxes of vinyl from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s set for auction

A rare Japanese pressing of a Beatles record is among the items going under the hammer.

By Andrew Robson
Records from Groucho's are going to aucion. Image: DC Thomson/Curr and Dewar

Boxes full of vinyl records from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s are going to auction.

About 450 lots from the former Nethergate store will go under the hammer with Curr and Dewar.

The lots are made up of remaining stock from the shop, which closed in 2020.

It follows an auction back in November during which more than 700 items from the home of former Groucho’s owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie were sold off.

Auctioneer Steven Dewar expects plenty of interest in the vinyls when they go up for sale on October 10.

He told The Courier: “We’ve tried to group the vinyls alphabetically by genre, exactly how they would have appeared on the stand.

The inside of Groucho's, Dundee, in 2018. Plans have now been submitted to transform it into a bar and restaurant.
The inside of Groucho’s record shop in 2018. Image: DC Thomson

“It’s been a long job going through all the items from Groucho’s.

“There’s everything you could imagine – from Harry Secombe to Harry Styles.

“We’re still sorting through the items, but I expect there to be roughly 450 different lots in total.”

Steven says most of the boxes contain about 60 to 100 vinyl records each, but some contain up to 200.

‘Valuable’ vinyl records set for Groucho’s auction

The auctioneer added: “We have found some items that were marked as ‘valuable’ by Groucho’s, including some rare pressings such as a Beatles pressing from Japan.”

Lots will also include displays from the former Nethergate record shop, various electrical items, phonographs, stereos and pictures of the Marx Brothers.

The auction, taking place both in person at Tom Johnston Road and online, is expected to last between three and four hours.

Auctioneer Steven Dewar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Picture of lots vinyl boxes ahead of Groucho's auction in Dundee
About 450 separate lots will be sold at the auction. Image: Curr and Dewar

The auction starts at 10am on Tuesday October 10.

Anyone looking to bid online can register on the Curr and Dewar website.

Viewing will be opened three days before the auction, from 10am-1pm at the weekend, and 10am-4pm on Monday.

Groucho’s, popular with a number of celebrities including The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, closed its doors in 2020.

It came just a year after the death of Breeks.

A music-themed bar being planned for the Groucho’s site could be open by the end of the year.

Conversation