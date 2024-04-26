Moody Blues founder Mike Pinder remembered as ‘great cosmic philosopher’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moody Blues founder Mike Pinder remembered as ‘great cosmic philosopher’

By Press Association
The Moody Blues performing on a train platform (PA)
The Moody Blues performing on a train platform (PA)

The Moody Blues founder Mike Pinder has been remembered as a “great cosmic philosopher” following his death at the age of 82.

The Birmingham-based rock band, famous for hits such as Nights In White Satin, Go Now, Question and Tuesday Afternoon, was created by Ray Thomas, Denny Laine, Graeme Edge, Clint Warwick and Pinder in 1964.

In a statement on Facebook on behalf of the late musician’s family, former band member John Lodge announced that keyboardist Pinder died on Wednesday at his home in California.

He said: “Michael’s family would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully. His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family.

“Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart.

“He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place; as he always said, ‘Keep your head above the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground’.

“His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come.”

Born in Birmingham, Pinder contributed to the band’s music throughout the 1960s and 1970s including their first album The Magnificent Moodies and the 1978 record Octave.

He would leave the band during the 1970s and release solo albums The Promise in 1976 and 1994’s Among The Stars.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Mucic Industry Trusts’ Awards Lodge
Moody Blues singer John Lodge and wife (Lionel Healing/PA)

American musician Al Jardine wrote on Instagram: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Mike Pinder, who was an original founding member of the Moody Blues and created the most amazing pocket orchestras with his Mellotron.

“I love Days of Future Passed and will always remember Mike as the Mellotron Man and great cosmic philosopher. Mary Ann and I send our condolences to his lovely wife Tara & family, friends and fans everywhere. RIP Mike… among the stars.”

Drummer Edge died aged 80 in 2021, while singer Thomas died at the age of 76 in 2018 and bassist Warwick died in 2004 aged 63.

Laine, who co-founded Wings which featured Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, died aged 79 in December following a battle with lung disease.

Guitarist Justin Hayward and Yes keyboardist Patrick Moraz are also among those who later joined the band.