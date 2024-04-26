Taylor Swift first artist to claim 12 number one albums in UK in 21st century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift first artist to claim 12 number one albums in UK in 21st century

By Press Association
Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has gone to number one on the UK album’s chart (Yui Mok/PA)
Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has gone to number one on the UK album’s chart (Yui Mok/PA)

Taylor Swift has become the first music artist to claim 12 number one albums in the 21st century in the UK charts, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 14-time Grammy winner, 34, has broken a string of records following the release of her highly anticipated record The Tortured Poets Department, which is thought to contain references to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and The 1975’s Matty Healy.

On the day of release, April 19, her album became the first in Spotify history to achieve more than 300 million streams in a single day, and it has now topped the UK charts and secured the biggest opening week in seven years.

The album has shifted 270,000 UK chart units, according to Official Charts Company data, which has eclipsed her previous record of 204,000 in seven days, which she achieved when her 2022 album Midnights was released.

This is the biggest opening week since British singer and friend of Swift, Ed Sheeran, released his 2017 record Divide – which logged more than 670,000 sales and streams in its opening week.

Swift now has 12 chart-topping albums under her belt and is tied with Madonna as having the most number one albums of any female artist in UK chart history.

It took Swift less than 12 years to secure her 12 chart-toppers, which, in comparison had taken The Beatles 14 years to achieve.

The band’s first number one album in the UK was with the 1963 record Please Please Me and their 12th was The Beatles At Hollywood Bowl (1977).

In another feat, Swift has achieved her third UK chart double for the third consecutive year in a row.

Her single Fortnight, featuring rapper Post Malone, has soared to number one in the singles chart alongside her album.

In 2022, she secured a chart double with Midnights and its lead single Anti-Hero, and the same happened again in 2023 with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and her re-recorded version of Is It Over Now?

Two more of her singles feature in the top five this week, the album’s title track, which has debuted at number three and Down Bad, which has come in at number four.

Swift has stolen the top spot from Irish artist Hozier, whose chart-topping single Too Sweet has moved down to number two.

Rounding out the singles chart top five is Espresso by American pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, who has supported Swift on her Eras Tour, which will be coming to the UK in June.

Second to Swift in the UK albums chart is Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter, while Beyonce’s Act II: Cowboy Carter has moved down one space to number three.

The Highlights by Canadian singer The Weeknd is in at number four and UB45 by reggae group UB40 is in at number five.

Swift launched her 16-song album on the morning of April 19, and just two hours later she revealed it was a double album with 15 more songs available on The Anthology edition.

The Bad Blood singer was named 2023’s biggest-selling global recording artist by topping the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) chart earlier this year.