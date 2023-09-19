No special focus on defence as Raith Rovers add clean sheets to impressive start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

No special focus on defence as Raith Rovers add clean sheets to impressive start

Manager Ian Murray and defender Keith Watson on the recent improvements in the backline.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson and manager Ian Murray. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson and manager Ian Murray. Images: SNS.

Saturday was Raith Rovers’ third clean sheet in their last four matches.

That’s a marked improvement from how they started the season. From the draw in the Viaplay Cup versus Kilmarnock to the comeback win over Morton, Rovers conceded two goals in each match of a four-game run.

A few weeks later, they conceded another two goals to Queen’s Park.

The crucial thing is that, more often than not, they have outscored teams. The 2-1 defeat to Hibs remains their only defeat of the season over 90 minutes.

Hibs are the only side to defeat Ian Murray’s Raith Rovers over 90 minutes this season. Image: SNS.

Since that League Cup exit, Rovers have managed clean sheets against Dunfermline, Cliftonville and, most recently, Inverness.

Raith Rovers outscoring the opposition

Rovers have conceded six goals in their opening five league matches.

That may seem high but it should be seen in the context of a high-scoring Championship – as well as Raith’s recent improvement at the back.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We didn’t focus overly on the defence,” said Raith manager Ian Murray. “It just takes time, especially in the defensive areas – new goalkeeper, two new centre-halves.

“It’s always going to take a little bit of time. But even within the games when we’ve conceded goals, I don’t think we’ve been cut open too many times.

“The Queen’s Park goals kind of came out of nothing, both goals against Partick Thistle as well, but they took their chances.”

‘We have the character to turn games around’

“I’m fairly happy. As long as we’re scoring more than the opposition, then we can’t complain,” added experienced defender Keith Watson.

“I didn’t expect it to be as up and down, but it just shows the belief in the squad, to be able to come back from going behind.

Raith Rovers’ Keith Watson in action versus Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“We don’t want to be going behind but it shows the character in the squad that we can turn that around.

“We want to keep as many clean sheets as we can and we knew that we can defend better as a team. We’ve conceded a few sloppy goals.”

A new defensive triumvirate

Scoring many goals through an attacking approach is always more likely to leave you more open at the back, but there have been improvements here too.

Although, even on Saturday, Inverness were a threat on the break and created a number of first-half opportunities.

Regardless, it was another 90 minutes in which a new centre-back pairing developed their relationship, in front of a new goalkeeper.

Kevin Dabrowski is at the age now where he needs to be playing every week, but his relative lack of first-team appearances over his career means he is still learning.

The Raith Rovers boss is well aware of this and accepts that he will make mistakes, but he was in fine form on Saturday, making a number of saves at 0-0.

Watson: We’ll take 1-0 over 3-2

That allowed the attacking players to slowly pick away at Inverness before finding the winner through Jamie Gullan.

“If we do our job at the back and keep a clean sheet, we’ll take a 1-0 rather than a 3-2!” said Watson.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson. Image: SNS.

“Maybe the fans want to see goals, but we do a lot of work on the defensive side of the game as well.”

More from Football

Former Dundee United coach Adam Asghar, now of Southampton
Adam Asghar seals reunion with former Dundee United youth chief at English Championship outfit
Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says penalty pain will fire up 'determined' Ryan Howley
Zach Robinson stays down with injury as Celtic make it 2-0 against Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson becomes Dundee doubt after 'blatant foul' before Celtic goal 'left him on…
Nicky Clark, Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright could all feature in the St Johnstone squad against Hibs.
St Johnstone could have THREE extra players for Hibs game, as Sven Sprangler returns…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin after the 1-1 draw with Morton.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm heartened despite Dundee United falling below standards they've set
Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna signs autographs at the end of his side's win over Airdrieonians.
Michael McKenna reveals the Arbroath fan-player bond is making him feel at home in…
Dundee dismay as Celtic are awarded a penalty.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee need to give themselves timely Premiership boost
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
Dundee youth star Ally Graham earns Scotland call-up from Dee favourite James Grady
On-loan Dundee defender Tyler French hares after Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton.
Tyler French debut dubbed 'outstanding' after on-loan Dundee man helps Morton to Dundee United…
Ryan Gauld finds the net for Vancouver Whitecaps at Yankees Stadium, New York
Ryan Gauld focused on surfing not Scotland as ex Dundee United star's international hopes…