No special focus on defence as Raith Rovers add clean sheets to impressive start

Saturday was Raith Rovers’ third clean sheet in their last four matches.

That’s a marked improvement from how they started the season. From the draw in the Viaplay Cup versus Kilmarnock to the comeback win over Morton, Rovers conceded two goals in each match of a four-game run.

A few weeks later, they conceded another two goals to Queen’s Park.

The crucial thing is that, more often than not, they have outscored teams. The 2-1 defeat to Hibs remains their only defeat of the season over 90 minutes.

Since that League Cup exit, Rovers have managed clean sheets against Dunfermline, Cliftonville and, most recently, Inverness.

Raith Rovers outscoring the opposition

Rovers have conceded six goals in their opening five league matches.

That may seem high but it should be seen in the context of a high-scoring Championship – as well as Raith’s recent improvement at the back.

“We didn’t focus overly on the defence,” said Raith manager Ian Murray. “It just takes time, especially in the defensive areas – new goalkeeper, two new centre-halves.

“It’s always going to take a little bit of time. But even within the games when we’ve conceded goals, I don’t think we’ve been cut open too many times.

“The Queen’s Park goals kind of came out of nothing, both goals against Partick Thistle as well, but they took their chances.”

‘We have the character to turn games around’

“I’m fairly happy. As long as we’re scoring more than the opposition, then we can’t complain,” added experienced defender Keith Watson.

“I didn’t expect it to be as up and down, but it just shows the belief in the squad, to be able to come back from going behind.

“We don’t want to be going behind but it shows the character in the squad that we can turn that around.

“We want to keep as many clean sheets as we can and we knew that we can defend better as a team. We’ve conceded a few sloppy goals.”

A new defensive triumvirate

Scoring many goals through an attacking approach is always more likely to leave you more open at the back, but there have been improvements here too.

Although, even on Saturday, Inverness were a threat on the break and created a number of first-half opportunities.

Regardless, it was another 90 minutes in which a new centre-back pairing developed their relationship, in front of a new goalkeeper.

How about another angle of that third save? 👏 pic.twitter.com/M464vWxKTL — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 17, 2023

Kevin Dabrowski is at the age now where he needs to be playing every week, but his relative lack of first-team appearances over his career means he is still learning.

The Raith Rovers boss is well aware of this and accepts that he will make mistakes, but he was in fine form on Saturday, making a number of saves at 0-0.

Watson: We’ll take 1-0 over 3-2

That allowed the attacking players to slowly pick away at Inverness before finding the winner through Jamie Gullan.

“If we do our job at the back and keep a clean sheet, we’ll take a 1-0 rather than a 3-2!” said Watson.

“Maybe the fans want to see goals, but we do a lot of work on the defensive side of the game as well.”