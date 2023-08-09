5 signs Raith Rovers are a different side this season

There was plenty of room for improvement at Raith Rovers last season.

The highs in the Scottish Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy compensated for a disappointing league campaign.

Already this season we have seen a different Rovers. Ian Murray has introduced a new set-up after some good summer transfer business and they kicked off their Championship season by coming from nowhere to take a point at Partick Thistle.

Courier Sport takes a look at what’s different about Raith Rovers this season.

Points from behind

Covered earlier this week, there have been a number of games already that Rovers have salvaged something from.

That included an unlikely point on Saturday after going into the final seven minutes 2-0 down.

Ethan Ross is back.

Their progress to the Viaplay Cup last 16 also has much to do with this. Raith took six of their nine Group F points to set up an away tie with Murray’s boyhood Hibs.

Not conceding from set-pieces

They have, however, conceded a few more than Ian Murray would have liked, with just one clean sheet in five matches so far.

Saturday saw Euan Murray, who is a little out of sync with the rest of the squad in terms of pre-season, make his second debut for the club.

One positive is Rovers appear to have addressed the set-piece issue that dogged them last season.

There was an early scare in the first pre-season match when Linlithgow Rose scored from one, but in competitive fixtures, only Kilmarnock have scored from a set-piece against Raith.

More direct away from home?

Murray largely likes to instruct his team to dominate the ball. There are times when this was not practical – such as when forced into it on a bobbly Firhill pitch by Partick Thistle’s high press in a 3-0 defeat last season.

Last weekend, at the same venue, Rovers were more direct again – though still building from the back at times -but this time it was more calculated.

The added personnel helps. Jack Hamilton can hold it in, Callum Smith can stretch defences with his pace.

A direct approach worked better at Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup recently – albeit without Hamilton.

Brave new shape

They have done all this in what looks like a risky shape. Murray flirted with it at the start of last season but found his side exposed too often.

The 4-1-3-2, with its one sitting midfielder, asks a lot of the wide players, according to Murray.

If it's also the same set-up, this is how they'll line up.

It means many players in advanced positions, with the full-backs – depending on the opponents – asked to get high up the pitch as well.

Their start to the season has been all the more impressive given that their two holding midfielders – one of whom is last season’s player of the year and captain – have missed the start of the campaign.

More attacking options

A more attacking shape has been boosted by more attacking options and Hamilton, Mullin and Smith are all welcome additions.

Seven players have already got their name on the scoresheet so far this season: Dylan Easton (with 3), Josh Mullin, Dick, Keith Watson, Callum Smith, Lewis Vaughan and Kieran Mitchell.

Summer signing Hamilton is slightly behind others after missing a chunk of pre-season but was encouragingly among the chances on Saturday.

Ethan Ross rightly drew the plaudits on Saturday after two assists off the bench but his introduction on the left again showed that Easton is much more dangerous in the centre of the pitch.