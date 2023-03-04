Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as unbeaten run comes to abrupt end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After 15 attempts the opposition have finally got the better of Raith Rovers.

That run has taken them far in cup competitions but a lack of wins in the Scottish Championship have left them struggling to climb the table.

Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Firhill is a huge dent in their play-off aspirations.

Rovers were missing Isma Goncalves and captain Scott Brown through injury, leaving manager Ian Murray light on bodies.

It's looking like the usual shape with Stanton dropping back and McBride off the front. pic.twitter.com/4GuMI5ZfRc — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) March 4, 2023

A double from Scott Tiffoney and another from Brian Graham gave Kris Doolan the perfect start after he was named permanent Thistle manager earlier in the week.

Key moments

Both teams exchanged blows in the early stages though Thistle were the better across the first half overall.

Connor McBride failed to pick out William Akio from a good opportunity in Rovers’ best chance of the opening 45 minutes but the home started to take control.

They disrupted Riath playing out from the back with their high press and created a few opportunities in the process.

Harry Milne flashed a dangerous ball across the goal midway through the half but it was through Tiffoney that they opened the scoring after Kyle Turner – who became more dangerous as it progressed – worked the space to send in an inswinger.

Soon after the restart Jamie MacDonald was tipping over former Rover Graham’s effort from range.

Soon after that Thistle doubled their through the big striker’s tap-in before Tiffoney finished off a counter-attack to for his second.

Raith huffed and puffed in the second half but failed to test David Mitchell in goals until late in the game.

Stanton forced a great save from close range before Mitchel saved a penalty and then got up straight away to save Liam Dick’s rebound attempt.

Players ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-,3-1): MacDonald 6; Millen 5 (Ngwenya 6), Lang 5, Nolan 5, Dick 5; Stanton 6 Spencer 5; Connolly 6, McBride 5, Easton 6, (McGill 6); Akio 5 (Vaughan 5). Subs not used: Thomson, Young, Masson.

Star man

Ryan Nolan had a very good first half, other than one worrying moment but he and the rest of the defence struggled after the break.

Aidan Connolly probably just edges it – even after a quiet second half – for being the most likely to make something happen for Rovers in the opening 45 minutes.

Manager under the microscope

Murray was dealt a double blow when Brown and Goncalves were ruled out ahead of the game.

He kept the same formation, dropping Sam Stanton alongside Brad Spencer and bringing in Connor McBride.

The away side were curtailed from passing out by Thistle’s high press and despite some nice passages of play in the first half they failed to take a grip of the game.

Doolan’s men were by far the better side after half-time and the Rovers boss tried to make changes but was left with few options from the bench.