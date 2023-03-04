Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as unbeaten run comes to abrupt end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as unbeaten run comes to abrupt end

By Craig Cairns
March 4 2023, 4.55pm
Ian Murray saw his long unbeaten run come to an end. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray saw his long unbeaten run come to an end. Image: SNS.

After 15 attempts the opposition have finally got the better of Raith Rovers.

That run has taken them far in cup competitions but a lack of wins in the Scottish Championship have left them struggling to climb the table.

Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Firhill is a huge dent in their play-off aspirations.

Rovers were missing Isma Goncalves and captain Scott Brown through injury, leaving manager Ian Murray light on bodies.

A double from Scott Tiffoney and another from Brian Graham gave Kris Doolan the perfect start after he was named permanent Thistle manager earlier in the week.

Key moments

Both teams exchanged blows in the early stages though Thistle were the better across the first half overall.

Connor McBride failed to pick out William Akio from a good opportunity in Rovers’ best chance of the opening 45 minutes but the home started to take control.

They disrupted Riath playing out from the back with their high press and created a few opportunities in the process.

Harry Milne flashed a dangerous ball across the goal midway through the half but it was through Tiffoney that they opened the scoring after Kyle Turner – who became more dangerous as it progressed –  worked the space to send in an inswinger.

Soon after the restart Jamie MacDonald was tipping over former Rover Graham’s effort from range.

Soon after that Thistle doubled their through the big striker’s tap-in before Tiffoney finished off a counter-attack to for his second.

Graham made it 2-0. Image: SNS.

Raith huffed and puffed in the second half but failed to test David Mitchell in goals until late in the game.

Stanton forced a great save from close range before Mitchel saved a penalty and then got up straight away to save Liam Dick’s rebound attempt.

Players ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-,3-1): MacDonald 6; Millen 5 (Ngwenya 6), Lang 5, Nolan 5, Dick 5; Stanton 6 Spencer 5; Connolly 6, McBride 5, Easton 6, (McGill 6); Akio 5 (Vaughan 5). Subs not used: Thomson, Young, Masson.

Star man

Ryan Nolan had a very good first half, other than one worrying moment but he and the rest of the defence struggled after the break.

Aidan Connolly probably just edges it – even after a quiet second half – for being the most likely to make something happen for Rovers in the opening 45 minutes.

Manager under the microscope

Murray was dealt a double blow when Brown and Goncalves were ruled out ahead of the game.

Murray was left with a thin bench. Image: SNS.

He kept the same formation, dropping Sam Stanton alongside Brad Spencer and bringing in Connor McBride.

The away side were curtailed from passing out by Thistle’s high press and despite some nice passages of play in the first half they failed to take a grip of the game.

Doolan’s men were by far the better side after half-time and the Rovers boss tried to make changes but was left with few options from the bench.

