Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee cut gap at the top with victory at Cove Rangers

By George Cran
March 4 2023, 4.59pm
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.

Dundee secured a vital three points after seeing off Cove Rangers 2-0 at the Balmoral Stadium.

A response was needed after Tuesday’s poor showing in defeat to Partick Thistle and this was a welcome victory ahead of a two-week break.

A goal in first-half stoppage time from Lyall Cameron saw Gary Bowyer’s pull in front before a well-worked second-half corner gave Lee Ashcroft the chance to seal the points.

With Queen’s Park letting a two-goal lead slip at home to Greenock Morton, that moves the Dark Blues to within two points of the Spiders.

Key moments

Lyall Cameron celebrates his opening goal. Image: SNS.

The opening 45 minutes was largely forgettable, though Dundee had looked the more dangerous side.

Stoppage time, however, brought a welcome jolt of confidence as Cameron took aim from just outside the area and saw a deflection drift the ball over Scott Fox.

The Cove keeper had earlier denied Jordan McGhee with a flying save to stop a goal-bound header.

Dundee again found a way past Fox on 59 minutes to seal victory, a training ground corner kick routine paying off.

Lee Ashcroft fires in for 2-0. Image: SNS.

Paul McMullan took the kick, playing a low pass into Ben Williamson inside the area and he cut the ball back into the penalty spot area.

Ashcroft was on hand to batter the ball home and give his side a comfortable lead.

Cove would go close on 84 minutes through Tony Weston’s curling effort but Dundee rarely looked in trouble.

Dundee’s star man: Lee Ashcroft

Lee Ashcroft thanks Ben Williamson for the assist after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.

Dundee’s all-action man said in pre-match press it was time to do the talking on the pitch.

He epitomised that and certainly looked the part with his white headband due to a head knock picked up late on against Partick Thistle.

In his time at Dens he’s been a serious goal threat. Today’s strike, however, was only his second goal of the season and was well-timed.

Impressive showing.

Player ratings

Legzdins 6, Fisher 6, Ashcroft 8, Sweeney 7, Clampin 6 (Marshall 66, 6), McGhee 6, Williamson 6 (Anderson 81), Cameron 7 (Mulligan 66, 6), McMullan 6, Hannant 7 (McCowan 81), Robinson 6 (Jakubiak 66, 6).

Subs not used: Sharp, Byrne, Robertson.

Manager under the Microscope

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the sidelines at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

After Dundee’s miserable midweek performance at home to Partick Thistle, sweeping changes may have been justified.

However, manager Gary Bowyer elected to give much of the team the opportunity to redeem themselves.

The only alterations were enforced – Cammy Kerr missed only a second match of the season with an ankle injury with Barry Maguire also ruled out injured.

In came Sam Fisher at right-back once more with Ben Williamson getting a first start in a month.

With Lorent Tolaj and Kwame Thomas out due to illness, attacking options were light on the bench.

With a third of the game to go, Bowyer looked to his bench and threw on three subs in the shape of Alex Jakubiak, Josh Mulligan and Jordan Marshall. Zach Robinson, Cameron and Ryan Clampin the trio heading off.

Luke McCowan and Max Anderson would then arrive to see the game out for the final 10 minutes.

Man in the Middle

Referee Calum Scott took charge of the contest. Image: SNS.

Calum Scott drew the wrath of the home side for not awarding a free-kick in midfield ahead of the opening goal.

But had a largely quiet afternoon.

