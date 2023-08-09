Billy Boyle funeral held as hundreds pay respects to Dundee solicitor

The funeral of well-known Dundee solicitor William G Boyle took place on Wednesday.

The service at Dundee Crematorium was well-attended by friends, family and former colleagues, with standing room only for the service.

Billy is survived by his wife Lynda and children Gordon, Katie, John and Claire, as well as five grandchildren and sisters Joan and Linda.

Billy died in the early hours of Sunday, July 23 at Ninewells Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for several weeks.

He was arguably Dundee’s most famous solicitor, according to a tribute by Courier columnist Martel Maxwell. She said Billy was a “trailblazer in criminal law, mischief maker and the very best of company.”

The ceremony was conducted by the Very Reverend Canon J. Golden.

Amusing anecdotes read during the eulogy included the time he faked a heart attack to secure an adjournment in court.

Dundee Sheriff Court closes for Billy Boyle funeral

The big turnout represented the regard in which the larger-than-life character was held.

Having begun his career as a solicitor in 1977 after graduating from the University of Dundee, Billy made a name for himself among clients and colleagues for more than 40 years.

To illustrate, Dundee Sheriff Court closed for two hours on Wednesday for former colleagues could pay their respects.

Billy’s son John is also a solicitor. He thanked those present for such a large turnout.

He said: “It’s great to see so many people here to celebrate the life of my father.

“My father was a very sociable and well-connected man, and my mother has received a tonne of cards in the post as a result.”

After retiring in 2017 Billy became a consultant for John for as long as his health allowed him.

John added: “It is fantastic to see the support flooding in for him.”

The celebration included a reading by Billy’s daughter Katie and the hymns Colours of Day and Lord of the Dance.

Mourners were invited to make donations to the Amputee Football Association Scotland.