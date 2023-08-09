Billy Boyle funeral held as hundreds pay respects to Dundee solicitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Billy Boyle funeral held as hundreds pay respects to Dundee solicitor

Dundee Sheriff Court was closed for two hours so former colleagues could pay their respects.

By Andrew Robson
The funeral for Dundee's 'most famous' solicitor Billy Boyle took place Wednesday.
The funeral of Dundee's 'most famous' solicitor Billy Boyle, left, took place on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The funeral of well-known Dundee solicitor William G Boyle took place on Wednesday.

The service at Dundee Crematorium was well-attended by friends, family and former colleagues, with standing room only for the service.

Billy is survived by his wife Lynda and children Gordon, Katie, John and Claire, as well as five grandchildren and sisters Joan and Linda.

Billy Boyle funeral
There was a large turnout for Billy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Billy Boyle's funeral at Dundee crematorium
The funeral took place at Dundee Crematorium. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Billy died in the early hours of Sunday, July 23 at Ninewells Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for several weeks.

He was arguably Dundee’s most famous solicitor, according to a tribute by Courier columnist Martel Maxwell. She said Billy was a “trailblazer in criminal law, mischief maker and the very best of company.”

Billy Boyles funeral, people entering Dundee Crematorium
Billy’s funeral was well attended by friends family and former colleagues. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The ceremony was conducted by the Very Reverend Canon J. Golden.

Amusing anecdotes read during the eulogy included the time he faked a heart attack to secure an adjournment in court.

Dundee Sheriff Court closes for Billy Boyle funeral

The big turnout represented the regard in which the larger-than-life character was held.

Having begun his career as a solicitor in 1977 after graduating from the University of Dundee, Billy made a name for himself among clients and colleagues for more than 40 years.

To illustrate, Dundee Sheriff Court closed for two hours on Wednesday for former colleagues could pay their respects.

Mourner on a bench at Billy Boyle's funeral
Dundee Sheriff Court was closed between 11am and 1pm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Billy’s son John is also a solicitor. He thanked those present for such a large turnout.

He said: “It’s great to see so many people here to celebrate the life of my father.

“My father was a very sociable and well-connected man, and my mother has received a tonne of cards in the post as a result.”

William ‘Billy’ Boyle died at the age of 71. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

After retiring in 2017 Billy became a consultant for John for as long as his health allowed him.

John added: “It is fantastic to see the support flooding in for him.”

The celebration included a reading by Billy’s daughter Katie and the hymns Colours of Day and Lord of the Dance.

Mourners were invited to make donations to the Amputee Football Association Scotland.

More from Dundee

Derek Jamieson entered Jolly's Hotel on Tuesday to discover he was barred after an incident a few weeks earlier.
Broughty Ferry pub wrongly accused pensioner of throwing glass at transgender customer
School janitor Stevie McGurn has died aged 61.
Wife's touching tribute as janitor Stevie McGurn of Dundee dies at 61
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
No plans to re-open swimming pool at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital due to cost of…
Fife EuroMillions winners, Pam and Jim Forbes from Tayport at the playhuse unveiling in Dundee. Image: Jim Forbes
Tears of joy for Fife EuroMillions winners after Dundee kids charity unveils new playhouse
Police presence on Morrison Street, Kirriemuir after high speed crash
Pair from Dundee in court over Tayside 'police chase'
Rapist Thomas Millar.
Dundee man who raped two girls in single night was already on bail accused…
Lisa Halley and her guide dog Jumble at her graduation last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Deafblind Dundee woman taking on daring skyscraper challenge to raise funds for 'life changing'…
Dundee College building in 1993.
The Conshie: The birth, death and rebirth of Dundee's iconic college building on Constitution…
Dundee triplets receive their exam results by text
Dundee triplets open exam results together before heading on their own university paths
Loganair plane.
Loganair passengers taken off London-bound flight in Dundee

Conversation