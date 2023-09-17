Jamie Gullan: Raith Rovers haven’t hit their best yet at going top of Championship

Raith Rovers have “a few more levels” to reach yet, according to match-winner Jamie Gullan.

Gullan’s thunderous strike in the final minutes versus Inverness not only ended a long, winless run over Inverness, it moved Rovers to the summit of the Championship.

With Dundee United dropping points at home to Morton, Raith are now two clear of the league favourites.

Next up are trips to Airdrie and Ayr before hosting United at Stark’s Park.

Each of the four league wins has been hard-fought so far and Gullan thinks we are yet to more from this side.

Jamie Gullan hails Raith Rovers’ team spirit

“The positive thing for us is, I don’t think we’ve hit our best yet in the five league games,” he said, “which is really positive and something all the players and gaffer must be happy about.

“We’ve been grinding out results and sometimes we haven’t played that well. We’ve fallen behind in a few games as well and got it back.

“So, we’re showing really good team spirit and character, and there are still a few levels to go up as well. We’re looking forward to it.”

During pre-season, Gullan formed a goal-scoring partnership with Lewis Vaughan, his friend off the park, before picking up an injury during the Viaplay Cup campaign.

Gullan’s goal a ‘long, long’ time coming

Saturday’s winning goal – two minutes after coming off the bench in the 84th minute – meant a lot to the striker who has also had his battles with injuries over the last couple of years.

His last competitive goal came in his final appearance of last season, the 3-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Cup.

“There were a lot of emotions, to be honest, because it’s been a long, long time since I’ve scored a competitive goal,” said Gullan.

“So, it meant a lot to score that goal and get the winner, especially after picking up an injury at the start of the season and being on the bench for a few weeks.

“I was absolutely buzzing and it was a big relief to get the three points as well.

Why Jamie Gullan ‘can’t really complain’

“Of course, you’re a little bit frustrated when you’re not playing but the boys have been absolutely brilliant.

“We’re unbeaten, we’ve won four and drawn one and we’re top of the league, so you can’t really complain.”

Gullan’s immediate contribution was to send a free-kick over the bar.

Within a minute he closed down an Inverness defender, creating a chance that almost led to an own goal.

😀 A last minute winner well worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/7YCGlDgpiB — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 17, 2023

From the resulting corner, he found a yard before lashing in the winner – just two minutes after coming on.

Jamie Gullan ‘saw the headlines’ when Raith Rovers got free-kick

“I think I saw the headlines before I even hit it (the free-kick),” said Gullan. “That would have been a good first touch.

“But I was probably angry after that and that’s why I hit it so hard for my second chance. I was just happy I could contribute.

“I was going to try to bend it round but I saw there were about 15 bodies in the way, so I had to chop back.

“Luckily, there was a tiny gap. It could have gone anywhere but happily it went into the back of the net.”