Jamie Gullan: Raith Rovers haven’t hit their best yet at going top of Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Jamie Gullan: Raith Rovers haven’t hit their best yet at going top of Championship

The striker came off the bench on Saturday to score the only goal of the game against Inverness.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers goal hero Jamie Gullan. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers goal hero Jamie Gullan. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have “a few more levels” to reach yet, according to match-winner Jamie Gullan.

Gullan’s thunderous strike in the final minutes versus Inverness not only ended a long, winless run over Inverness, it moved Rovers to the summit of the Championship.

With Dundee United dropping points at home to Morton, Raith are now two clear of the league favourites.

Next up are trips to Airdrie and Ayr before hosting United at Stark’s Park.

Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan scores the only goal versus Inverness. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers’ Jamie Gullan scored the only goal versus Inverness. Image: SNS.

Each of the four league wins has been hard-fought so far and Gullan thinks we are yet to more from this side.

Jamie Gullan hails Raith Rovers’ team spirit

“The positive thing for us is, I don’t think we’ve hit our best yet in the five league games,” he said, “which is really positive and something all the players and gaffer must be happy about.

“We’ve been grinding out results and sometimes we haven’t played that well. We’ve fallen behind in a few games as well and got it back.

Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan. Image: SNS.

“So, we’re showing really good team spirit and character, and there are still a few levels to go up as well. We’re looking forward to it.”

During pre-season, Gullan formed a goal-scoring partnership with Lewis Vaughan, his friend off the park, before picking up an injury during the Viaplay Cup campaign.

Gullan’s goal a ‘long, long’ time coming

Saturday’s winning goal – two minutes after coming off the bench in the 84th minute – meant a lot to the striker who has also had his battles with injuries over the last couple of years.

His last competitive goal came in his final appearance of last season, the 3-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Cup.

Jamie Gullan scores for Raith Rovers versus Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan last scored for Raith Rovers versus Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“There were a lot of emotions, to be honest, because it’s been a long, long time since I’ve scored a competitive goal,” said Gullan.

“So, it meant a lot to score that goal and get the winner, especially after picking up an injury at the start of the season and being on the bench for a few weeks.

“I was absolutely buzzing and it was a big relief to get the three points as well.

Why Jamie Gullan ‘can’t really complain’

“Of course, you’re a little bit frustrated when you’re not playing but the boys have been absolutely brilliant.

“We’re unbeaten, we’ve won four and drawn one and we’re top of the league, so you can’t really complain.”

Gullan’s immediate contribution was to send a free-kick over the bar.

Within a minute he closed down an Inverness defender, creating a chance that almost led to an own goal.

From the resulting corner, he found a yard before lashing in the winner – just two minutes after coming on.

Jamie Gullan ‘saw the headlines’ when Raith Rovers got free-kick

“I think I saw the headlines before I even hit it (the free-kick),” said Gullan. “That would have been a good first touch.

“But I was probably angry after that and that’s why I hit it so hard for my second chance. I was just happy I could contribute.

“I was going to try to bend it round but I saw there were about 15 bodies in the way, so I had to chop back.

Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan celebrates his goal versus Inverness. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers’ Jamie Gullan celebrates his goal versus Inverness. Image: SNS.

“Luckily, there was a tiny gap. It could have gone anywhere but happily it went into the back of the net.”

More from Football

Dare Olufunwa in action for St Johnstone against Rangers.
Young and 'hungry' St Johnstone have appetite for points, says Dare Olufunwa
Heather Hird with parents Gordon and Heidie.
Dundee United fan was joking and having fun just hours before she suddenly died,…
Jamie Gullan's late strike won the match for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points: Clean sheets, late goals and a chance to pull…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and goalscorer Louis Moult
4 Dundee United talking points: Wrestling in the box and selection dilemmas for Jim…
Steven MacLean and Michael Beale have an in-match chat.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Michael Beale reveals Rangers tactic that Saints will…
Derek Gaston, Dick Campbell, Jermaine Hylton and Craig Napier all had key roles to play in Arbroath's win over Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
4 talking points for Arbroath as Angus side move into play-off berth with win…
Dundee FC midfielder Ryan Howley takes on Celtic's Matt O'Riley. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat - tactics, penalty call and Fin Robertson
Heather Hird with brother Sheldon Hird.
Dundee United tribute to Heather Hird after 'courageous' fan's death at 33
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell was delighted with his side's win over Airdrieonians. Image: Arbroath FC.
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell says summer recruitment has 'lifted the levels' at 4th-placed Angus…
Jim Goodwin, left, and Mathew Cudjoe
Dundee United weigh up Mathew Cudjoe red card appeal as Jim Goodwin rues 'really…