Tayside car dealership Struans ‘devastated’ after losing 40-year partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside car dealership Struans ‘devastated’ after losing 40-year partnership

The chief executive said the decision came out of the blue, and that it was down to "network restructuring".

By Gavin Harper
The Struans dealership in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
The Struans dealership in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.

The boss of a Tayside car business says it is “devastated” at losing a partnership with Toyota after almost four decades.

Struans, which has dealerships in Dundee and Perth, said it will no longer be supplying new Toyota vehicles from November this year.

In a letter to customers seen by The Courier, the Tayside firm says the decision was due to “network restructuring” by Toyota.

The letter is jointly signed by brothers John and Struan Robertson, who run the business.

It said: “The decision came as a huge shock. We are all extremely disappointed that our 39-year partnership with the Toyota brand has ended this way.

“However, we believe it presents new opportunities for us to better serve you and meet the unique needs of your vehicle.”

Toyota decision ‘out of the blue’, says Struans boss

Speaking to The Courier, John Robertson said the news came out the blue at a meeting with Toyota representatives recently.

He said: “It wasn’t something we expected. They set up a meeting and I just thought they were coming to see us.

“There was no warning or discussion.”

The exterior of Struans in Perth Image: Google Maps.
Struans in Perth Image: Google Maps.

He said it was not a performance-related issue.

“There’s nothing we’ve done wrong – we were consistent over the years as a top performer. We never thought that would happen.

“The team performed well for Toyota over the years. A senior director from Toyota complimented us and said they couldn’t have had better representation.

“He said they want to consolidate geographically.”

While disappointing, Mr Robertson said it would not affect the long-term future of the business.

The owners add the group still has the Mazda and Peugeot brands. It said they will continue to provide customers with “an exciting range of new vehicles”.

“We’re in a very strong financial position. That’s why we could stand up to this sort of thing,” he said.

It comes as a rival motor group revealed plans for a £20m investment in Dundee that will create 90 jobs.

Eastern Western Motor Group is transforming the former Levi’s factory at Dunsinane Avenue in Dundee into a Toyota and Lexus outlet.

Positive reaction from Struans customers

Mr Robertson has been heartened by the reaction from Struans customers.

He said: “We’ve had lots and lots of letters about this. There’s been a big swell of opinion come through to us.

“Our customers have been with us a long time and we’ve been successful. I think this has been a difficult decision for Toyota.”

The letter sent by Struans to customers.

The letter adds the firm will continue to offer “exceptional aftersales services” including access to genuine Toyota parts.

It says: “Your vehicle will continue to receive the authentic components it requires, ensuring it receives the same level of care and attention it always has. 

“However, we will be unable to undertake any new car warranty work specifically related to the brand.”

It concludes by thanking customers for their support and says the team is committed to providing “the best possible service” moving forward.

More from Business

Rightmove said house prices are still on track to meet its prediction of a 2% fall over the year as a whole (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Proportion of homes for sale with prices slashed ‘highest in over a decade’
Around a third of people with savings hold most of this money in a current account, the Building Societies Association said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Third of savers ‘keep most of their cash in a current account’
The overall number of pubs in England and Wales, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell to 39,404 at the end of June 2023 (Alamy/PA)
Number of pubs shutting for good across England and Wales jumps 50%
Karen Nicoll, DJ Laing managing director. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
DJ Laing boss says new Carnoustie development has been '15 years of hard work'
Post Thumbnail
Help us crown The Courier's Rising Star of 2023! Voting is now open
The study included 13 destinations in the UK and 37 across the rest of the world (Alamy/PA)
Study finds hotels are usually cheaper than Airbnb
The free-to-use service can be used by people, small businesses and small charities (PA)
More than 9.6m current accounts switched since service launched a decade ago
The Current Account Switch Service launched on September 16 2013 and since then over 9.6 million switches have taken place using the service (PA)
10 facts and figures to mark 10 years of the Current Account Switch Service
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the UK was not going to follow Joe Biden’s green subsidy push (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
UK will not follow Biden’s ‘subsidy bowl’ economic policy – Hunt
The index rose another 0.5% on Friday thanks to the commodities sector (David Jones/PA)
FTSE 100 wraps up best week in nine months thanks to commodities sector

Conversation