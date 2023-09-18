Tayside car dealership Struans ‘devastated’ after losing 40-year partnership

The boss of a Tayside car business says it is “devastated” at losing a partnership with Toyota after almost four decades.

Struans, which has dealerships in Dundee and Perth, said it will no longer be supplying new Toyota vehicles from November this year.

In a letter to customers seen by The Courier, the Tayside firm says the decision was due to “network restructuring” by Toyota.

The letter is jointly signed by brothers John and Struan Robertson, who run the business.

It said: “The decision came as a huge shock. We are all extremely disappointed that our 39-year partnership with the Toyota brand has ended this way.

“However, we believe it presents new opportunities for us to better serve you and meet the unique needs of your vehicle.”

Toyota decision ‘out of the blue’, says Struans boss

Speaking to The Courier, John Robertson said the news came out the blue at a meeting with Toyota representatives recently.

He said: “It wasn’t something we expected. They set up a meeting and I just thought they were coming to see us.

“There was no warning or discussion.”

He said it was not a performance-related issue.

“There’s nothing we’ve done wrong – we were consistent over the years as a top performer. We never thought that would happen.

“The team performed well for Toyota over the years. A senior director from Toyota complimented us and said they couldn’t have had better representation.

“He said they want to consolidate geographically.”

While disappointing, Mr Robertson said it would not affect the long-term future of the business.

The owners add the group still has the Mazda and Peugeot brands. It said they will continue to provide customers with “an exciting range of new vehicles”.

“We’re in a very strong financial position. That’s why we could stand up to this sort of thing,” he said.

It comes as a rival motor group revealed plans for a £20m investment in Dundee that will create 90 jobs.

Eastern Western Motor Group is transforming the former Levi’s factory at Dunsinane Avenue in Dundee into a Toyota and Lexus outlet.

Positive reaction from Struans customers

Mr Robertson has been heartened by the reaction from Struans customers.

He said: “We’ve had lots and lots of letters about this. There’s been a big swell of opinion come through to us.

“Our customers have been with us a long time and we’ve been successful. I think this has been a difficult decision for Toyota.”

The letter adds the firm will continue to offer “exceptional aftersales services” including access to genuine Toyota parts.

It says: “Your vehicle will continue to receive the authentic components it requires, ensuring it receives the same level of care and attention it always has.

“However, we will be unable to undertake any new car warranty work specifically related to the brand.”

It concludes by thanking customers for their support and says the team is committed to providing “the best possible service” moving forward.