Dunning Bowling Club celebrates 150 years – and Tam, 90, has been playing for 75 of them

Dunning Bowling Club is one of the oldest in Scotland, and Tam Hoey has been a stalwart for half its life

By Morag Lindsay
Tam Hoey, 90, and Jessica Stark, 13, at Dunning Bowling Club.
Dunning Bowling Club's oldest player Tam Hoey, 90, and youngest member Jessica Stark, 13, enjoyed the anniversary celebrations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

At 150 years old, Dunning Bowling Club is one of the oldest in Scotland.

And at 90 years old, Tam Hoey has been a member for exactly half of its existence.

Tam, who still bowls regularly, has been a playing member for 75 years now.

And he was in the thick of the action on Saturday when the Perthshire club marked its milestone anniversary.

Players on the green at Dunning Bowling Club with bowls laid out in the shape of the numbers 1 5 and 0
Dunning Bowling Club celebrated its 150th anniversary on Saturday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Members and guests from other clubs took part in the 150th birthday celebrations at the club on Station Road.

Spokeswoman Laura White said Dunning was a relatively small bowling club – but it punched above its weight.

“We’re one of the oldest clubs in Scotland,” she said.

“I think Bridge of Earn beats us – just – but there can’t be many.

“And we have some players who have done really well this season.”

Bowlers bowling at Dunning Bowling Club.
Some of the bowlers at the Dunning club’s big day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Standouts include Peter McLean and Treenie Wallace, who reached the national finals for mixed pairs.

Peter McLean, Iain Nicol and Grant Frogley also got as far as the quarter finals for the gents triples competition.

Bowling Club at heart of Dunning life

At 42, Laura is one of the younger members.

Her daughter Jessica Stark is the youngest of all at 13.

Dunning Bowling Club members Tam Hoey, 90, and Jessica Stark, 13.
Dunning Bowling Club members Tam Hoey, 90, and Jessica Stark, 13. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

At 90, Tam may be the oldest player but he’s outranked in seniority among the regulars who value companionship over competition.

“We have a couple of social members who are 92,” said Laura.

“We’re a good going club, but we’re always looking for new faces.”

Etta Gardiner, Audrey Smith, Maureen Silverman, Nan Ross and Cathy Faulkner enjoying a cold drink on benches outside the Dunning Bowling Club clubhouse.
Etta Gardiner, Audrey Smith, Maureen Silverman, Nan Ross and Cathy Faulkner enjoy the Dunning Bowling Club celebrations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Numbers dropped off a little during the pandemic – in common with many clubs across Scotland. But the team are making every effort to bring in new blood.

The club is right next door to Dunning Primary School and pupils pop over during term time to try their hand at the game.

It also offers junior coaching sessions in an effort to encourage rising stars.

Frances Sandilands, vice president of Bowls Scotland, presenting commemorative glassware to Katrina Wallace, club president,
Frances Sandilands, vice president of Bowls Scotland, presented commemorative glassware to Katrina Wallace, club president, to mark the 150th anniversary. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“People are welcome if they just want to give bowls a try, or if they want to play more competitively,” added Laura.

“And even if they don’t want to bowl, we have a really busy social calendar.

“We’re just a little club but we have a big foothold in the village.”

