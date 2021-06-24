SPONSORED: Meet your new hybrid car at Struan

If you are a driver looking to go green, chances are you’ve considered a hybrid. But as the market for more eco-friendly cars grows it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. That’s where the experts at Struan come in.

For over 20 years, the team at Struan has been selling not just hybrid cars, but Toyota hybrid cars, which are often considered the world leader in hybrid technology.

Since the launch of the iconic Prius in 1992, Toyota has sold more than 15 million hybrid cars and now offers the widest range available, including the new Yaris, a fourth generation hybrid that can be driven up to 80% of the time on electric power, Corolla and RAV4.

So if you are looking to make the change to a hybrid, a trip to Struan’s Perth or Dundee centres will give you the chance to not just pick the brains of the people in the know, but also try a hybrid for yourself by a taking a test drive.

But in case you have some questions before your visit, the team has put together some answers to the questions they are asked more often.

What is a hybrid car?

A Toyota self-charging hybrid combines battery power with a petrol engine and uses energy when you slow down or brake to keep the battery charged meaning there is no need to plug in.

Toyota hybrid benefits include lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions.

Are hybrids different to drive?

Hybrids drive like normal automatic cars, and Toyota has mastered the art of making it impossible to tell when the car switches between electric and petrol power.

Additionally, Toyota only uses CVT gearboxes which don’t have individual gears to move through, making them much smoother and more relaxing to drive.

Which cars are available as hybrids?

As Toyota has committed to the benefits of hybrid systems for so long, most models in the range are hybrid, meaning there is a huge choice to suit most needs, with the range due to expand even more with the arrival of the All New Yaris Cross compact SUV in a couple of months.

Which cars can I test drive?

You can test drive the New Yaris, Corolla, Toyota C-HR, RAV4 or All New Highlander 7-seat SUV.

Do you have any deals on hybrids?

Right now Struan has 0% APR finance across the hybrid range.

Find out more about the Toyota hybrid models, as well as the rest of their range, at the Struan website.