‘Luxury’ Perth Airbnb with rooftop hot tub could close as planning permission refused

Lee Deans and his wife Margo have owned the Knowehead House flat in Bridgend since 2021.

By Chloe Burrell
Knowehead House, Dundee Road, Bridgend, Perth, where the Airbnb flat is
The Airbnb is in Knowehead House in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A Perth restaurant owner could be forced to close a “luxury” Airbnb after it was refused retrospective planning permission.

Lee Deans and wife Margo have owned the Knowehead House flat in Bridgend since 2021.

Since then, it has been run as an Airbnb – advertised as a “luxury penthouse” with a private rooftop terrace and hot tub that enjoy views over the city and the River Tay.

The flat costs more than £200 a night to rent with prices closer to £300 per night at certain times of year.

But the introduction of a short-term lets scheme by Perth and Kinross Council means Mr Deans had to submit an application for retrospective planning permission to continue using the property as an Airbnb.

Objector claimed Perth Airbnb ‘put profit over residents’ happiness’

Six residents submitted objections to the plans.

One objector, Jenny Jameson, wrote: “The general friendly, helpful and neighbourly atmosphere of Knowehead House has been completed disrupted by this intensive Airbnb business which seems to put profit over residents’ happiness and quality of life.”

Refusing the application, David Littlejohn – the council’s head of planning and development – cited “an unacceptable impact on local amenity and character of the area”.

He also said that by approving the let, there would be “the loss of residential accommodation where such loss is not outweighed by demonstrable local economic benefits”.

The Perth flat's online Airbnb listing
The Perth flat’s online listing. Image: Airbnb

The Knowehead House flat has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from 69 reviews left by guests on Airbnb.

A review posted last month says: “Lovely watching stars come out whilst sitting in jacuzzi – was a lovely view.

“Road a bit noisy so bring ear plugs but beautiful flat otherwise and perfectly centrally located. Stunning views.”

Another review says: “This lovely, unique accommodation has the added bonus of a private decking area, hot tub and stunning views.

Perth Airbnb flat ‘has real sense of luxury’

“A real sense of luxury! And only a short walk from the centre. Perfect!”

Mr and Mrs Deans, who also run Deans Restaurant on Kinnoull Street, say they set up Deans Retreats – which runs nine Airbnbs – after noticing diners were struggling to find high-end accommodation in the city.

But the new rules mean all short-term lets must be licensed by July 1 2024, which requires planning permission for each.

Mr Deans previously told The Courier he fears the new short-term lets rules could “destroy” his property business.

Lee Deans at The Broch, Monart Road, Perth. Date: Monday, July 24 2023.
Lee Deans, owner of the Perth Airbnb. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, other flat owners in Perth have backed the council’s policy.

Now that permission for the Airbnb at Knowehead House has been refused, the council will issue an enforcement notice.

If an appeal is unsuccessful or is not lodged, Mr Deans will have to stop running the flat – which is still taking bookings – as an Airbnb.

The Courier has contacted Mr Deans for comment on the council’s decision.

