PODCAST: Docherty v McInnes face-off, Watt and Middleton fail to shine and MacLean and Harris deal with big losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

PODCAST: Docherty v McInnes face-off, Watt and Middleton fail to shine and MacLean and Harris deal with big losses

Talking Football dives into the big local issues.

Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes will be in opposite dugouts on Saturday.
Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes will be in opposite dugouts on Saturday. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Tony Docherty is best known in Scottish football for his work alongside Derek McInnes.

For the first time, on Saturday, the two men will be in opposite dugouts as managers.

Dundee need a win over Kilmarnock to turn a decent start into a good one.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the Dens Park sub-plots, mind-games and tactics.

Also on the agenda is St Johnstone’s £1.5 million loss and their route back to sound economic management and football prosperity.

Meanwhile, in the division Saints are fighting not to drop into, does Jim Goodwin have Tony Watt and Glenn Middleton shaped problems?

Listen below at Podbean –

Subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Or watch the podcast free on YouTube –

More from Dundee FC

Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says penalty pain will fire up 'determined' Ryan Howley
Zach Robinson stays down with injury as Celtic make it 2-0 against Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson becomes Dundee doubt after 'blatant foul' before Celtic goal 'left him on…
Dundee dismay as Celtic are awarded a penalty.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee need to give themselves timely Premiership boost
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
Dundee youth star Ally Graham earns Scotland call-up from Dee favourite James Grady
On-loan Dundee defender Tyler French hares after Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton.
Tyler French debut dubbed 'outstanding' after on-loan Dundee man helps Morton to Dundee United…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Dundee disappointment at Celtic can't linger insists Cammy Kerr as he explains difficulty of…
Dundee FC midfielder Ryan Howley takes on Celtic's Matt O'Riley. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat - tactics, penalty call and Fin Robertson
Tony Docherty applauds the away support at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives his verdict on Celtic penalty as he challenges Dark…
Dundee faced Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Celtic 3-0 Dundee: Second-half surge sees Dark Blues beaten at Parkhead
Dundee striker Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Dundee star Zach Robinson insists 'there's more to come' from him this season as…

Conversation