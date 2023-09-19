PODCAST: Docherty v McInnes face-off, Watt and Middleton fail to shine and MacLean and Harris deal with big losses

Tony Docherty is best known in Scottish football for his work alongside Derek McInnes.

For the first time, on Saturday, the two men will be in opposite dugouts as managers.

Dundee need a win over Kilmarnock to turn a decent start into a good one.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the Dens Park sub-plots, mind-games and tactics.

Also on the agenda is St Johnstone’s £1.5 million loss and their route back to sound economic management and football prosperity.

Meanwhile, in the division Saints are fighting not to drop into, does Jim Goodwin have Tony Watt and Glenn Middleton shaped problems?

