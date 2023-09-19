First look at plans for Fife-based whisky HQ with one of the world’s biggest collections

Work to develop a global whisky HQ in the Fife village of Falkland could begin as early as next year.

And new CGI pictures show how the building on the site of the old Smith Anderson paper mill could look.

The headquarters of Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) is moving from just outside Amsterdam.

And it will bring with it one of the world’s largest whisky collections.

It will also include hospitality space, retail and a small number of cottages for investors, visitors and staff

Managers hope the investment will bring significant employment and tourism opportunities for Falkland.

Planning application for Falkland global whisky HQ expected this year

SWI is an international asset management company which helps people who buy whisky as an investment rather than for consumption.

It seeks to showcase the history of and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky.

And its new HQ will prove hospitality for worldwide investors.

It has now taken over the site of the former St John’s Works, a linoleum factory which was later bought by Smith Anderson for the manufacture of paper bags.

The factory on the southern edge of the village closed in 2013 and was then demolished.

A planning application for the 10-acre plot should come by the end of the year, with approval expected next summer.

And if it is given the green light, work could begin on site in late 2024.

New bottling plant and whisky warehouses

SWI managing director Keith Rennie described the move as a huge step forward for the company.

He said “This is a fantastic location and taking over the site is a significant milestone, building on our already significant investment in Fife.

“Our vision as a company is to showcase and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky, as well as promote investment in the commodity.”

SWI’s other investments in Fife include a bottling plant in Auchtermuchty, which produces 6,000 bottles of whisky every week.

In addition, it bought a 20-acre site in Crompton Road East in Glenrothes, with plans for 27 maturation warehouses for 200,000 casks.

The £10 million first phase, involving four warehouses, is almost finished.