First look at plans for Fife-based whisky HQ with one of the world’s biggest collections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

First look at plans for Fife-based whisky HQ with one of the world’s biggest collections

New CGI pictures show how the Scotch Whisky Investments headquarters in Falkland will look.

By Claire Warrender
How the interior of the new Scottish Whisky Investments Falkland HQ could look.
How the interior of the new Scottish Whisky Investments Falkland HQ could look. Image: Supplied by SWI.

Work to develop a global whisky HQ in the Fife village of Falkland could begin as early as next year.

And new CGI pictures show how the building on the site of the old Smith Anderson paper mill could look.

The Scotch Whisky HQ in Falkland will provide hospitality for global investors.
The Scotch Whisky HQ in Falkland will provide hospitality for global investors. Image: Supplied by SWI.

The headquarters of Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) is moving from just outside Amsterdam.

And it will bring with it one of the world’s largest whisky collections.

It will also include hospitality space, retail and a small number of cottages for investors, visitors and staff

Managers hope the investment will bring significant employment and tourism opportunities for Falkland.

Planning application for Falkland global whisky HQ expected this year

SWI is an international asset management company which helps people who buy whisky as an investment rather than for consumption.

It seeks to showcase the history of and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky.

And its new HQ will prove hospitality for worldwide investors.

It will be home to Scotch whisky and promote investment.
The Falkland centre will be home to Scotch whisky and promote investment. Image: Supplied by SWI.

It has now taken over the site of the former St John’s Works, a linoleum factory which was later bought by Smith Anderson for the manufacture of paper bags.

The factory on the southern edge of the village closed in 2013 and was then demolished.

A planning application for the 10-acre plot should come by the end of the year, with approval expected next summer.

And if it is given the green light, work could begin on site in late 2024.

New bottling plant and whisky warehouses

SWI managing director Keith Rennie described the move as a huge step forward for the company.

He said “This is a fantastic location and taking over the site is a significant milestone, building on our already significant investment in Fife.

On the site of the new Falkland whisky HQ are, from left, Keith Verden-Anderson from Smith Anderson, Paula Civelek and Keith Rennie from SWI and Jamie Anderson from Smith Anderson. Image: Supplied by SWI

“Our vision as a company is to showcase and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky, as well as promote investment in the commodity.”

SWI’s other investments in Fife include a bottling plant in Auchtermuchty, which produces 6,000 bottles of whisky every week.

The frame of the new whisky warehouse in Glenrothes. Image: Scotch Whisky Investments

In addition, it bought a 20-acre site in Crompton Road East in Glenrothes, with plans for 27 maturation warehouses for 200,000 casks.

The £10 million first phase, involving four warehouses, is almost finished.

More from Fife

A Popeyes sign
New plans emerge for Popeyes and Costa Coffee in Glenrothes
The Northern Lights in Aberfeldy.
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
A ScotRail inter-city service in Carnoustie
Food trolleys back on some Tayside and Fife trains - but booze still banned
St Andrews Parkrun hopes for a large turnout on Saturday.
St Andrews Parkrun hopes for bumper turnout as it celebrates 500th event
Shane Whyte.
Man died after taking painkillers supplied by drinking buddy in Fife
Inverkeithing High School plans
Inverkeithing High School pupil dies suddenly
The Adam Smith's main auditorium has had a facelift.
Adam Smith Theatre's £7.8m transformation revealed in pictures ahead of this weekend's grand gala…
Daniel Sloss pictured in August 2022.
Fife comic's 'monsters among us' routine resurfaces - as fans share his Russell Brand…
A91 crash
Three people taken to hospital after being cut from vehicle in north-east Fife crash
Tay Road Bridge roundabout.
Hunt for driver after woman, 21, injured in crash near Tay Road Bridge

Conversation