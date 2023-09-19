Cuts to opening times at Perth and Kinross recycling centres – is your local site affected?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Perth & Kinross

Cuts to opening times at Perth and Kinross recycling centres – is your local site affected?

Six centres will go from operating seven days a week to five.

By Kieran Webster
A sign for Inveralmond Recycling Centre.
Inveralmond Recycling Centre will have its opening times reduced. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Opening times at several Perth and Kinross recycling centres are set to be cut.

Six sites will move from being open seven days a week to five and will be open for fewer hours each day.

The changes come into effect on Sunday October 1.

It comes after Perth and Kinross councillors agreed to budget savings of more than £200,000 earlier this year.

Perth and Kinross Council explains changes to recycling centres

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Councillors agreed to reduce the opening hours at full-time recycling centres from seven days a week to five when they set this year’s budget in March, in order to ensure that the council had a balanced budget.

“The proposed changes which will come into effect on October 1 have been achieved without any compulsory redundancies and no site closures.

“We understand that these changes may create some inconvenience for some users, however, we believe that users will change their usage patterns so the impact should be minimal.

“Furthermore, usage patterns will be monitored over the coming few months and the opening hours and days will be kept under review to ensure that the new arrangements are working.”

New opening times at Perth and Kinross recycling centres revealed

The changes to opening times and days at Perth and Kinross recycling centres are as follows:

Blairgowrie

Current opening times:

  • Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)
  • Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New opening times (from October 1):

  • Monday and Thursday to Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)

Crieff

Current:

  • Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)
  • Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New:

  • Monday and Thursday to Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)
A sign for Crieff Recycling Centre
Crieff Recycing Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Friarton

Current:

  • Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)
  • Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New:

  • Monday and Thursday to Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)

Inveralmond

Current:

  • Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)
  • Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New:

  • Monday to Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)
A Recycling centre road sign
Several recycling centres are affected. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Kinross

Current:

  • Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)
  • Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New:

  • Monday and Thursday to Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)

Pitlochry

Current:

  • Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)
  • Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New:

  • Monday and Thursday to Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)

Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Bankfoot

Perth and Kinross Council says there will be no changes to the recycling centres in Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Bankfoot.

They currently operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

