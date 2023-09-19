Cuts to opening times at Perth and Kinross recycling centres – is your local site affected?

Opening times at several Perth and Kinross recycling centres are set to be cut.

Six sites will move from being open seven days a week to five and will be open for fewer hours each day.

The changes come into effect on Sunday October 1.

It comes after Perth and Kinross councillors agreed to budget savings of more than £200,000 earlier this year.

Perth and Kinross Council explains changes to recycling centres

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Councillors agreed to reduce the opening hours at full-time recycling centres from seven days a week to five when they set this year’s budget in March, in order to ensure that the council had a balanced budget.

“The proposed changes which will come into effect on October 1 have been achieved without any compulsory redundancies and no site closures.

“We understand that these changes may create some inconvenience for some users, however, we believe that users will change their usage patterns so the impact should be minimal.

“Furthermore, usage patterns will be monitored over the coming few months and the opening hours and days will be kept under review to ensure that the new arrangements are working.”

New opening times at Perth and Kinross recycling centres revealed

The changes to opening times and days at Perth and Kinross recycling centres are as follows:

Blairgowrie

Current opening times:

Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)

Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New opening times (from October 1):

Monday and Thursday to Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)

Crieff

Current:

Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)

Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New:

Monday and Thursday to Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)

Friarton

Current:

Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)

Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New:

Monday and Thursday to Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)

Inveralmond

Current:

Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)

Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New:

Monday to Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)

Kinross

Current:

Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)

Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New:

Monday and Thursday to Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)

Pitlochry

Current:

Monday to Friday: 9am-7pm (last entry 6.45pm)

Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm (last entry 4.45pm)

New:

Monday and Thursday to Sunday: 9am-4pm (last entry 3.45pm)

Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Bankfoot

Perth and Kinross Council says there will be no changes to the recycling centres in Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Bankfoot.

They currently operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.