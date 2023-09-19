Upgrade your garage with Tayside Garage Doors: your local family business

Are you a resident of Dundee, Angus, or Perth looking to enhance the functionality and aesthetics of your garage? Look no further than Tayside Garage Doors, a Which? trusted local family business dedicated to providing top-notch garage door services

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Tayside Garage Doors is constantly evolving its products and suppliers to meet your unique needs.

Introducing the insulated double side hung garage doors

One of the latest offerings from Tayside Garage Doors that has been gaining immense popularity in the area is the insulated double side hung garage door. This innovative product is a game-changer for those who use their garages for more than just parking cars. Whether you’re transforming your garage into a hobby space, home bar, gym or utility room, these doors are designed to meet your demands.

Stylish and functional

What sets the insulated double side hung garage door apart is its blend of style and functionality. The doors come with stylish handle designs, and you even have the option to add windows, allowing you to customise the look to your preferences. With a wide range of design options available, there’s sure to be one that suits your taste and complements your home’s architecture.

Seamless integration

If you’re looking for a harmonious matching look for your garage, you’ll be pleased to know that you can also have these doors configured as pedestrian access doors. This ensures a seamless and cohesive appearance for your garage. Tayside Garage Doors understands that aesthetics matter, and they’re committed to helping you achieve the perfect look for your property.

Low-maintenance convenience

One of the standout features of these doors is their low-maintenance nature. To keep them in top condition all you need to do is keep them clean and ensure the hinges are properly lubricated. It’s that simple! Tayside Garage Doors believes in providing products that make your life easier and these doors exemplify that philosophy.

Trusted manufacturing with Teckentrup door solutions

When it comes to the insulated double side hung garage door, the most popular manufacturer chosen by customers is Teckentrup Door Solutions. This company is also a family-run business, emphasising the shared commitment to quality and customer service.

Special considerations for coastal areas with Tayside Garage Doors

For those living in coastal areas, it’s important to note that the product may require slightly more maintenance, as advised in the product brochure and the warranty booklet provided with the door. Tayside Garage Doors ensures that you have all the information you need to make an informed decision and keep your garage doors in excellent condition.

Tayside Garage Doors is here to transform your garage into a space that truly reflects your lifestyle and preferences. Choose a door that suits your taste and trust in a family-run business that understands your needs.

Contact Tayside Garage Doors today and discover how you can elevate the look and functionality of your garage. Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your home with their fantastic range of garage doors!