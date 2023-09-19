Upgrade your garage with Tayside Garage Doors: your local family business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Upgrade your garage with Tayside Garage Doors: your local family business

Tayside Garage Doors is providing top quality service to help you enhance your garage.

In partnership with Tayside Garage Doors
Tayside Garage Doors
Tayside Garage Doors cater to a range of tastes.

Are you a resident of Dundee, Angus, or Perth looking to enhance the functionality and aesthetics of your garage? Look no further than Tayside Garage Doors, a Which? trusted local family business dedicated to providing top-notch garage door services

With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Tayside Garage Doors is constantly evolving its products and suppliers to meet your unique needs.

Introducing the insulated double side hung garage doors

One of the latest offerings from Tayside Garage Doors that has been gaining immense popularity in the area is the insulated double side hung garage door. This innovative product is a game-changer for those who use their garages for more than just parking cars. Whether you’re transforming your garage into a hobby space, home bar, gym or utility room, these doors are designed to meet your demands.

One of the styles to choose from Tayside Garage Doors.
One of the sleek and modern designs on offer from Tayside Garage Doors.

Stylish and functional

What sets the insulated double side hung garage door apart is its blend of style and functionality. The doors come with stylish handle designs, and you even have the option to add windows, allowing you to customise the look to your preferences. With a wide range of design options available, there’s sure to be one that suits your taste and complements your home’s architecture.

Seamless integration

If you’re looking for a harmonious matching look for your garage, you’ll be pleased to know that you can also have these doors configured as pedestrian access doors. This ensures a seamless and cohesive appearance for your garage. Tayside Garage Doors understands that aesthetics matter, and they’re committed to helping you achieve the perfect look for your property.

Low-maintenance convenience

One of the standout features of these doors is their low-maintenance nature. To keep them in top condition all you need to do is keep them clean and ensure the hinges are properly lubricated. It’s that simple! Tayside Garage Doors believes in providing products that make your life easier and these doors exemplify that philosophy.

Trusted manufacturing with Teckentrup door solutions

When it comes to the insulated double side hung garage door, the most popular manufacturer chosen by customers is Teckentrup Door Solutions. This company is also a family-run business, emphasising the shared commitment to quality and customer service.

Transform the exterior of your garage with a new door.
Transform the exterior of your garage with a new door.

Special considerations for coastal areas with Tayside Garage Doors

For those living in coastal areas, it’s important to note that the product may require slightly more maintenance, as advised in the product brochure and the warranty booklet provided with the door. Tayside Garage Doors ensures that you have all the information you need to make an informed decision and keep your garage doors in excellent condition.

Tayside Garage Doors is here to transform your garage into a space that truly reflects your lifestyle and preferences. Choose a door that suits your taste and trust in a family-run business that understands your needs.

Contact Tayside Garage Doors today and discover how you can elevate the look and functionality of your garage. Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your home with their fantastic range of garage doors!

