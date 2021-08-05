Firefighters still at scene of large Fife recycling centre blaze

Firefighters remain at the scene of a large “deep-seated” fire that took hold at a Fife recycling centre late on Thursday night.

Crews have been tackling the blaze at Bowhill Recycling Centre for over 24 hours after the blaze was first reported.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters from two appliances remained on scene throughout Thursday and into Thursday night.

Emergency crews had first been called to the area on Jamphlars Road at around 11.52am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson explained the blaze in Fife was taking a long time to bring under control as it had spread through flammable material.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.52am on Wednesday, August 4 to reports of a fire in the open at a recycling centre at Jamphlars Road, Cardenden.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and one water douser to the area.

“There are no reported casualties and crews are still in attendance.”

The site is one of the largest in Fife, and locals had reported smoke coming for the area.

One witness said: “I was first alerted by the smell and looked outside to see smoke billowing high up into the air.

“It’s been going on all afternoon and at times the smoke has been drifting across the fields and the main road.”