Firefighters tackle ‘large deep-seated fire’ in Cardenden recycling centre

Firefighters are attempting to tackle a large fire which has taken hold in a Fife recycling centre.

Two fire appliances are currently in attendance at a fire in Bowhill Recycling Centre in Cardenden.

Fire services were called out to the incident on Jamphlars Road at around 11:10am this morning.

‘Large deep-seated fire’

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is taking a long time to control because it has spread through flammable material.

She said: “Fire services were called at 11.52am to a large deep-seated fire involving wood and tree waste.

“Two appliances are currently in attendance on Jamphlars Road.”

‘Going on all afternoon’

One resident living close to the wood processing plant said smoke has been visible from the site since lunchtime.

“I was first alerted by the smell and looked outside to see smoke billowing high up into the air.

“It’s been going on all afternoon and at times the smoke has been drifting across the fields and the main road.”