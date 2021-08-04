Kirkcaldy woman stole red roses left for her neighbour – but was caught out when she posted on Facebook: ‘Look what I got today’

A woman who stole £100 of red roses intended as a wedding anniversary present for her neighbour was caught out after boasting about the bouquet on Facebook.

Judy McMahon posted the extravagant floral arrangement with the words: “Look what I got today”.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that the 44-year-old then had a showdown with the neighbours when they confronted her.

‘Sorry we missed you’

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told the court: “On October 26, one of the witnesses placed an order with an online flower company.