News / Courts Kirkcaldy woman stole red roses left for her neighbour – but was caught out when she posted on Facebook: 'Look what I got today' By Kirsty McIntosh August 4 2021, 6.00pm Updated: August 5 2021, 9.10am A bouquet of red roses. A woman who stole £100 of red roses intended as a wedding anniversary present for her neighbour was caught out after boasting about the bouquet on Facebook. Judy McMahon posted the extravagant floral arrangement with the words: "Look what I got today". Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that the 44-year-old then had a showdown with the neighbours when they confronted her. 'Sorry we missed you' Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told the court: "On October 26, one of the witnesses placed an order with an online flower company.