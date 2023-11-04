PICTURES: Kirriemuir fireworks family fun goes with a bang

Yet more rain couldn’t turn Kirriemuir’s bonfire night into a damp squib.

Families braved the weather at The Hill to enjoy a great display – and some warming refreshments to keep the November cold out.

The Rotary Club of the Angus Glens once again organised the popular family event.

Rotarians spent the day building the bonfire and 21CC fireworks put on a spectacular display.

And the day-long rain cleared in time for hundreds of people to take in the show.

The event raised money for club causes.

Edzell’s bonfire night event is set to draw the crowds on Saturday night.

It gets underway at The Muir at 6.30pm.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the fun at Kirrie Hill.