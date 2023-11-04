PICTURES: Kirriemuir fireworks family fun goes with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Kirriemuir fireworks family fun goes with a bang

Families flocked to Kirrie Hill for the Rotary Club of the Angus Glens fireworks display on Friday night.

Families flocked to the Kirrie event. Image: Paul Reid
Families flocked to the Kirrie event. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Yet more rain couldn’t turn Kirriemuir’s bonfire night into a damp squib.

Families braved the weather at The Hill to enjoy a great display – and some warming refreshments to keep the November cold out.

The Rotary Club of the Angus Glens once again organised the popular family event.

Rotarians spent the day building the bonfire and 21CC fireworks put on a spectacular display.

Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
The display lights up the night sky. Image: Paul Reid

And the day-long rain cleared in time for hundreds of people to take in the show.

The event raised money for club causes.

Edzell’s bonfire night event is set to draw the crowds on Saturday night.

It gets underway at The Muir at 6.30pm.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the fun at Kirrie Hill.

Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
An impressive turnout for a great display.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
The Stewart family having fun.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
The event went with a bang.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
Two-year-old Elena Spadio enjoying the music.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
A blaze of colour.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
Sparkler fun on Kirrie Hill.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
Heather Kelly, Aaron Mitchell, Ceyris Mitchell and Ashley Clark of the Angus Glens Rotary Club.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
An explosion of white over the wee red town.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
Beatrix Ireland and Iris Pearson, both 5, enjoyed the display.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
Families flocked to the event.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
21CC put on a spectacular display.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
Crowds gather round the Kirrie bonfire.

Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.

Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
Lorenzo Leadbetter, 7, and Mya Lillico, 4, with their sparklers.
Kirriemuir bonfire night and fireworks display.
Donny Stewart and 15-year-old daughter Hollie.

 

