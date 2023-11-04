Probe as man found unresponsive near Dundee supermarket

A police investigation is under way after a man was found unresponsive on a Dundee street.

The man was discovered at around 6.55pm on Friday next to the Lidl on Dura Street.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The nature of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Police describe the man as being in his 60s with a bald head and grey beard, of large build and wearing a navy jacket.

Detective Sergeant Paul Walker of CID said: “We are keen to find out how this man became injured and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man matching this description, or anyone with dashcam footage, to please contact us.

“Any information can be passed to Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 3380 of Friday November 3.”