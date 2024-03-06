LINDSEY HAMILTON: I was born and raised in Kirriemuir, the Wee Red Toon will never be the same after Steven Donaldson’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LINDSEY HAMILTON: I was born and raised in Kirriemuir, the Wee Red Toon will never be the same after Steven Donaldson’s murder

Lindsey has been working on The Courier's A Voice for Victims campaign to improve the parole procedure for victims and their families.

Steven Donaldson's parents, Pam and Bill, at his memorial in Kinnordy Nature Reserve. Image: DC Thomson
Steven Donaldson's parents, Pam and Bill, at his memorial in Kinnordy Nature Reserve. Image: DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

I have thought long and hard before putting pen to paper on this but, after more than 40 years in journalism, this is one of very few occasions I have felt the need to speak out on a personal basis.

Not only have I spent years reporting on the shocking murder of Steven Donaldson, I am also Kirriemuir born and bred and have lived here most of my life.

What happened to Steven in Kirrie has quite honestly sickened every single local person I have spoken to, to their very cores.

Steven Donaldson.

That such a horrific murder could be carried out by young people in our lovely Wee Red Toon beggars belief.

There is nothing exceptional about Kirriemuir or its residents but after six decades of living here I always believed it to be a safe, secure and pleasant community to live and to bring up children.

That view, albeit a little idealistic, has been shattered – mention Kirriemuir nowadays and sadly people don’t think about Peter Pan or gingerbread anymore, but about the abominable atrocity that was carried out there quite deliberately in 2018.

The Peter Pan statue in Kirriemuir town centre.

Only recently I sat with Steven’s parents at Kinnordy Reserve and heard their story – it was heartbreaking.

Their lives have been ruined for ever – as have many others – as a result of the actions carried out that pleasant June evening by Tasmin Glass, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

Quite how Pam and Bill Donaldson have managed to conduct themselves for the past six years with such admirable dignity is beyond me – I can honestly say I do not believe for one minute that I could succeed in the way they have.

Steven Dickie, Tasmin Glass and Callum Davidson.

As we await the decision on the parole of Tasmin Glass, described in court as manipulative and devious, I can only fervently hope that the campaign undertaken by this newspaper achieves what we have set out to achieve: to ensure that true justice is served and the perpetrators of evil pay a true and meaningful price for their heinous crimes.

In the meantime, on behalf of the people of Kirriemuir, I would like to offer the most sincere apology to the Donaldson family for what was done to Steven that night – he will never be forgotten and may his legacy mean that justice is served.

Lindsey Hamilton is a DC Thomson reporter and Kirriemuir resident. She has been working on The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign. Read more on the campaign here

