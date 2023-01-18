Friends of Brechin Cathedral building business case to secure future of 800-year-old landmark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friends of Brechin Cathedral say the community’s voice is crucial in securing a long-term future for the 800-year-old landmark.

Volunteers have started work to create a business plan for the historic building.

Last September, the Society of Friends of Brechin Cathedral struck a deal with the Church of Scotland to take over its management.

It followed the kirk’s dissolution of the cathedral following a decision taken by Angus Presbytery in 2020.

But weddings, funerals and other events can still take place there under the 12-month arrangement.

And the group says it’s vital to get that message across.

The society has been awarded a grant from Angus Rural Partnership which will kick-start the creation of the business plan.

A new constitution will be drawn up to change the group’s status to a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation.

The Friends say that is an important move.

It retains responsibility to run the cathedral but without the huge financial burden that may come with it.

Public engagement events are on the horizon as part of the plan for the future.

Friends secretary Pamela Thomson said: “We are delighted with the grant award.

“It is vital that local people come on board to give their voice to these changes and their thoughts for the future use of the cathedral.

“The grant will help us organise engagement events over the next few months to bring everyone together to support this amazing historic building at the heart of our community.”

Doug Taylor added: “The fabric of the building is good and the Church of Scotland is paying the bills.

“We have had funerals and weddings at the cathedral since it closed, but we need to let people know that we are managing it and that it is available.”

And a surprise weekend email from a Dutch musician has added another date to the 2023 diary.

“He has asked to give an organ concert in the cathedral when he comes to Scotland on holiday later this year,” said Doug.

An update of the Brechin Cathedral website is also planned to reflect the changes which have taken place.

Expert assistance

Sustainability consultant Nick Cooke has been engaged to help the SCIO process.

Through his Clear Services business, Nick has been involved in projects across Scotland.

Those have included countryside access, biodiversity schemes and environmental initiatives.

“This is something else, it’s heritage conservation and it is about getting a group which is fit for purpose for the future,” he said.

“The cathedral is a magnificent asset to Brechin and Angus.”