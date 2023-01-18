Friends of Brechin Cathedral building business case to secure future of 800-year-old landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Friends of Brechin Cathedral building business case to secure future of 800-year-old landmark

By Graham Brown
January 18 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 18 2023, 9.43am
Pamela Thomson and Douglas Taylor of the Society of Friends of Brechin Cathedral with consultant Nick Cooke, left, at the Angus landmark. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Pamela Thomson and Douglas Taylor of the Society of Friends of Brechin Cathedral with consultant Nick Cooke, left, at the Angus landmark. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Friends of Brechin Cathedral say the community’s voice is crucial in securing a long-term future for the 800-year-old landmark.

Volunteers have started work to create a business plan for the historic building.

Last September, the Society of Friends of Brechin Cathedral struck a deal with the Church of Scotland to take over its management.

It followed the kirk’s dissolution of the cathedral following a decision taken by Angus Presbytery in 2020.

But weddings, funerals and other events can still take place there under the 12-month arrangement.

Brechin Cathedral interior
The interior of Brechin Cathedral. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

And the group says it’s vital to get that message across.

The society has been awarded a grant from Angus Rural Partnership which will kick-start the creation of the business plan.

A new constitution will be drawn up to change the group’s status to a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation.

The Friends say that is an important move.

It retains responsibility to run the cathedral but without the huge financial burden that may come with it.

Society of Friends of Brechin Cathedral figure Pamela Thomson and Douglas Taylor with SCIO consultant Nick Cooke. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Public engagement events are on the horizon as part of the plan for the future.

Friends secretary Pamela Thomson said: “We are delighted with the grant award.

“It is vital that local people come on board to give their voice to these changes and their thoughts for the future use of the cathedral.

“The grant will help us organise engagement events over the next few months to bring everyone together to support this amazing historic building at the heart of our community.”

Brechin Cathedral model
Consultant Nick Cooke with Pamela Thomson and Douglas Taylor of the Friends group and a Lego model of the cathedral created for the building’s 800th anniversary in 2020. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Doug Taylor added: “The fabric of the building is good and the Church of Scotland is paying the bills.

“We have had funerals and weddings at the cathedral since it closed, but we need to let people know that we are managing it and that it is available.”

And a surprise weekend email from a Dutch musician has added another date to the 2023 diary.

“He has asked to give an organ concert in the cathedral when he comes to Scotland on holiday later this year,” said Doug.

An update of the Brechin Cathedral website is also planned to reflect the changes which have taken place.

Expert assistance

Sustainability consultant Nick Cooke has been engaged to help the SCIO process.

Through his Clear Services business, Nick has been involved in projects across Scotland.

Those have included countryside access, biodiversity schemes and environmental initiatives.

“This is something else, it’s heritage conservation and it is about getting a group which is fit for purpose for the future,” he said.

“The cathedral is a magnificent asset to Brechin and Angus.”

