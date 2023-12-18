Is luxury clothing retailer Flannels planning to set up in Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Is luxury clothing retailer Flannels planning to set up in Dundee?

Dundee shoppers could soon be given the chance to buy £1,300 Prada mini-skirts and £260 T-shirts.

The Flannels designer clothes store in Swindon town centre. Image: Shutterstock
The Flannels designer clothes store in Swindon town centre. Image: Shutterstock
By Rob McLaren

Flannels, a retailer known for selling luxury brands such as Prada, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford, could soon be opening in Dundee.

It is understood that two locations within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee are being considered.

Flannels is one of the many brands owned by retail magnate Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which acquired the Overgate earlier this year.

One of the units under consideration is Argos on the mall’s upper floor, which will close in March after more than two decades in the centre.

Frasers Group moves at the Overgate

One of the key attractions for Frasers Group in buying the centre is the opportunity to turn the empty Debenhams into a Frasers department store.

Work is currently under way stripping out the multi-level shop which has been empty for three years.

As part of the plans Sports Direct and USC will close separate shops in the Overgate and move into Frasers.

Other Frasers Group brands such as Evans Cycles and GAME – which closed its Murraygate shop in Dundee in January – will also move into the department store.

Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre is now owned by Frasers Group, whose majority shareholder is tycoon Mike Ashley.

Around £5.5 million will be spent on the refurbishment ahead of an opening in September.

But, despite being one of Frasers Group’s key brands, Flannels is not part of these plans. It is more likely to come into the centre as an independent store.

A well-placed source said Frasers Group bosses are now weighing up whether to turn the current Sports Direct or the Argos unit into Flannels’ most northerly shop.

Argos might give the impression of being a relatively small unit – but it has a significant amount of warehousing space not visible to the public which could be developed.

Will Dundee be next Flannels location?

Flannels was established in 1976 with a menswear store in Cheshire. It was bought by Frasers Group in 2017 and now has more than 50 stores in the UK.

It offers clothing for men, women and children, operating at the luxury end of the market.

Its website advertises £260 Monclear T-shirts, a £1,300 Prada mini skirt and £330 Stone Island hoodies. Other brands include Givenchy, Boss and Fendi.

There are currently Scottish Flannels shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

It is expanding rapidly with new shops opening in Bury, Bradford and Nottingham this year.

Frasers Group did not respond to a request to comment.

Argos confirmed its upcoming closure on Friday. A number of redundancies will be made though some staff will transfer to Sainsbury’s, which purchased Argos in 2016.

The only Dundee branch will be within Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnston Road when the Overgate site closes.

Argos said: “The decision to close a store is never taken lightly and based on a range of factors.”

