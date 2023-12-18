Arbroath Christmas pictures through the years show townsfolk enjoy the gift of giving

What does Christmas mean to you?

The season of Christmas means many things to many people.

It’s a time of year when even the most mean-spirited individual gets a secret thrill out of making someone happy, even if they’ll never admit it.

Give an unexpected or much-needed gift and see a smile of surprise spread across the recipient’s face.

Just look at the happy faces in these photographs, all taken in and around Arbroath in the past 40 or so years.

They’ve come face-to-face with what Christmas means to them – and should mean to everybody.

When Santa came to town

A special visit from Santa for Jane B. Lowe on the Christmas of 1981.

Mrs Lowe had turned 100 on November 12.

Her family included George B. Lowe, late proprietor of the Arbroath Herald newspaper.

Arbroath Round Table

Arbroath Round Table members outside Willie Low’s in the precinct in 1986, collecting for the annual Christmas food appeal for Arbroath’s needy OAPs.

In the picture were, from left, Brian Findlay, Bill Smith, Douglas Mackintosh, Bill Flett, Ken Smith, Jim Tracey, Donald Grant and Ian Cameron.

Lighting up for Christmas

A parcel of festive fare was hoisted up to the door of the Bell Rock Lighthouse in December 1986.

Although the light is now automated, from its inauguration in 1807 until the last live-in keeper locked the door behind him for the last time in 1988, there was a full-time staff in residential isolation.

But the public did not forget the keepers, and they were respected and cared for.

Arbroath Ladies Circle

In December 1986 Arbroath Ladies Circlers collected money from Christmas shoppers in the High Street pedestrian precinct for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Relief.

The ladies did not take much persuasion to dress up as appropriate.

Arbroath is a hotspot for fundraising for good causes, and the public is always willing to give as much as possible at Christmas time.

Singing Scouts

Spelling out their festive message in 1988 were Beavers of various troops who took part in a combined Scouts Carol Service in Arbroath’s Abbey Church.

They were, from left, Alan McIntosh, Ross Brand, Alistair Fitchett, Duncan Torrie, Ross McInroy, Martin Robison, Andrew Low and Jamie Hornsby.

Yolande Gordon, Assistant District Commissioner, was alongside them.

Fisherman’s friend

Arbroath Fishermen’s Association children’s Christmas party was held in the Sea Cadet Hall in 1988.

The youngsters were pictured waiting – fairly patiently – for Santa to arrive.

Can you spot anyone you recognise?

Christmas concert

Living in Arbroath, one is as aware of the royal burgh’s musical heritage as much as its harbour and its fish.

There were a number of excellent choirs in town, and this picture was taken at Arbroath Choral Society’s annual Christmas concert in St Andrew’s Church in 1989.

Full steam ahead

The Polar Express arrived at Arbroath Railway Station in December 1990.

Santa pulled up at the station to hear what children wanted for Christmas, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and Bart Simpson action figures proving extremely popular.

Santa at Angus College

The Angus College Creche Christmas party in 1991.

Smiles all round from those in the party hats who were visited by the main man.

Do you know anyone in the picture?

Sleigh bells ring

Although it is not stated on the photograph, this 1990 sleigh probably belonged to Arbroath Abbeygate and was in the early stages of its journey to the Co-op supermarket.

What is not in doubt is the presence of both Dennis the Menace and Minnie the Minx, taking time off their duties entertaining readers of The Beano.

The original artists for Dennis and Minnie were David Law and Leo Baxendale, but the pens and brains which took over to guide them for many years at the height of their fame belonged to David Sutherland and Jim Petrie.

White Heather Club

Scottish entertainer Andy Stewart, who was educated in Arbroath and lived there for many years, officially launched Arbroath Round Table’s Christmas Appeal at Boots in December 1990.

In the centre was Donald McKinnon, Boots’ manager and at the right, Table chairman Heinz Voigt.

Stewart was a successful recording artist, with international hits such as Donald Where’s Your Troosers? A Scottish Soldier, The Road to Dundee and Take Me Back.

He found further fame as the compere of BBC Scotland’s The White Heather Club, which ran for several years from the mid-1950s.

Christmas cards

Arbroath High School Christmas card designers Alana Mackenzie and Marc Langford in December 1994.

Their work looks to be of a highly professional standard.

Surely Santa himself would have been impressed.

Arbroath Town Mission

The four standing at the right during Arbroath Town Mission’s Christmas Dinner in 1994 were Wilma Swankie, a double-booked Santa and Bob Clapham.

When Wilma and Bob organised anything they took no chances, such as Santa forgetting the address.

Sadly, the Mission building today does not show any signs of coming back to life.

Christmas mural

The Abbeygate Centre Christmas mural in 1995 was being painted by Steven Byrne, Nicola Durno, Nicola Wilson and Gemma Jackson.

Also involved had been Barry Richardson and Kirk McInroy.

Christmas was always a big deal at the Abbeygate.

This is your life…

Children from Colliston Primary School performed a short seasonal play at Arbroath Town Mission in December, 1995.

It was entitled This Is Your Life, Santa Claus.

It’s good to see that a couple of his reindeer were persuaded to join in the tributes.

Delivering Christmas cheer to Arbroath pensioners

In December, 1995, the Arbroath branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland was about to deliver Christmas parcels to their pensioner members.

As we can see, the pensioners were well respected and looked after.

In the picture were Legion stalwarts, from left, Ron Falconer, Archie Murray, Hugh McCashey and George Barnet.

Arbirlot Nursery

The children of Arbirlot Nursery with Santa at their Christmas party in 2005.

The question is often asked, is there a better education in a small school or a large one?

These youngsters seem to have no doubts about the answer.

It’s the final photograph in our look back at Christmas in Arbroath.

So did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?