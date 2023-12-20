Luxury house with curved walls in Kinross-shire countryside for sale

A luxury five-bedroom Kinross-shire country house with curved walls has gone on the market.

Number 3 Wood of Coldrain Steading is on the market for offers over £690,000 and has stunning countryside views.

It is part of an exclusive and established development of nine properties and is located just five minutes away from Kinross.

On entry, you are greeted with a warm-coloured front porch which leads onto a hallway.

The property has a spacious living room, a large modern kitchen/dining room, a study and a small W/C.

Rounded windows throughout the property offer lovely views of the countryside and allow for lots of natural light.

As you venture upstairs, you will find the property’s five bedrooms.

The large master bedroom features an ensuite, dressing room, and balcony with views of the countryside.

The guest bedroom also has an ensuite, with another one of the bedrooms currently being used as a family room.

Upstairs also has a nice-sized bathroom for anyone in the family to use.

Outside, the home has a private and spacious garden with uninterrupted views of the surroundings.

It also benefits from a large double-integral garage and a driveway.

You can view the listing on Andersons’ website, which also has a virtual tour.

