Luxury house with curved walls in Kinross-shire countryside for sale

The property is just five minutes away from Kinross.

By Kieran Webster
An exterior view of 3 Wood of Coldrain Steading, Kinross-shire
The Kinross-shire property. Image: Andersons

A luxury five-bedroom Kinross-shire country house with curved walls has gone on the market.

Number 3 Wood of Coldrain Steading is on the market for offers over £690,000 and has stunning countryside views.

It is part of an exclusive and established development of nine properties and is located just five minutes away from Kinross.

The front porch.
You enter the property through a warm-coloured front porch. Image: Andersons
The downstairs hallway.
Access to the downstairs rooms is through a hallway. Image: Andersons
The living room with large windows.
The spacious living room has large windows. Image: Andersons
The modern grey kitchen
3 Wood of Coldrain Steading has a large and modern kitchen. Image: Andersons

On entry, you are greeted with a warm-coloured front porch which leads onto a hallway.

The property has a spacious living room, a large modern kitchen/dining room, a study and a small W/C.

Rounded windows throughout the property offer lovely views of the countryside and allow for lots of natural light.

An alternative view of the kitchen. Image: Andersons
A coffee table with great views of the outdoors.
A coffee table with great views of the outdoors. Image: Andersons
The dining room
The dining room. Image: Andersons

As you venture upstairs, you will find the property’s five bedrooms.

The large master bedroom features an ensuite, dressing room, and balcony with views of the countryside.

The guest bedroom also has an ensuite, with another one of the bedrooms currently being used as a family room.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom has a dressing room, ensuite and a balcony. Image: Andersons
Views from the master bedroom balcony.
Views from the master bedroom’s balcony. Image: Andersons
One of the bedrooms has been converted into a family room.
One of the bedrooms is being used as a family room. Image: Andersons
The shared bathroom.
The shared bathroom. Image: Andersons

Upstairs also has a nice-sized bathroom for anyone in the family to use.

Outside, the home has a private and spacious garden with uninterrupted views of the surroundings.

It also benefits from a large double-integral garage and a driveway.

The back garden
The garden has a lot of privacy and uninterrupted views. Image: Andersons
The garden has a small decked area.
The garden also has a small decked area. Image: Andersons
The property is uniquely curved.
The property is uniquely curved. Image: Andersons

You can view the listing on Andersons’ website, which also has a virtual tour.

Elsewhere, in nearby Perth, a townhouse with a separate cottage is on the market for offers over £700,000.

