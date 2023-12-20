Violet Christie: Former Dunfermline driving school owner dies aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Violet Christie: Former Dunfermline driving school owner dies aged 85

She founded Christie's School of Motoring with distinctive yellow Minis and an equally distinctive registration plate:  V111 LET.

By Chris Ferguson
Violet Christie, a driving instructor in Dunfermline for 45 years, has died.
Violet Christie, a driving instructor in Dunfermline for 45 years, has died.

It is estimated that over the course of nearly five decades, Violet Christie taught thousands in the Dunfermline area to drive.

She was owner of Christie’s School of Motoring which she launched with a Mini and ended her 45-year-old career with the new version of the British classic.

Violet, who has died aged 85, operated the driving school for 45 years until she was well into her 70s.

Many of her weekends were taken up teaching equestrian skills at Barberfield riding school at Craigrothie.

International curler

Violet was also an accomplished curler who played at Kinross and Kirkcaldy and toured abroad with the Scotland senior side.

She was born at Otterburn, Northumberland, where her father, Robert Brown, was an equestrian groom at the military training ground. Here earliest years were spent there together with her mother, Euphemia, and her brother and sister.

The family then moved to Lindores in Fife where Robert secured a position as a groom and Euphemia looked after the estate house.

Over the years, the family made a number of moves across north-east Fife and Violet was educated at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

She met her future husband, David Christie, who worked on the land, and the couple married at Dunbog Church in 1967 and went on to have one son, Sandy, in 1968.

After their marriage, David joined Fife Constabulary and was posted to Kennoway where the family lived for three or four years.

The next move was to Dunfermline where David was a dog handler and Violet began work as a driving instructor with Meldrums in the city.

Business career

After a couple of years she founded Christie’s School of Motoring with distinctive yellow Minis and an equally distinctive registration plate:  V111 LET.

After his retiral from the police, David worked with his wife for a spell before he took on the lease of Knockhill racing circuit where he ran a motorcycle racing team. Their son, Sandy, went on to become Scottish 600cc champion and British 1000cc endurance champion.

Weekends at Knockhill were a family affair with David running the circuit, Sandy racing and Violet operating the catering vans.

Sandy said: “It would be fair to estimate that my mother taught thousands of people in the area to drive. When I went to the funeral directors the people I spoke to had been taught by her and the same when I registered her death.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation