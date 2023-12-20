Perthshire play centre to remain open all year round from 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire play centre to remain open all year round from 2024

Active Kids in Stanley previously closed for six months of the year.

By Chloe Burrell
Child enjoying Active Kids play centre in Stanley, Perthshire.
Active Kids in Stanley will remain open all year round. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Perthshire play park has announced it will remain open all year round for the first time.

The change at Active Kids will come into place from January 5.

The Stanley attraction previously closed for six months of the year.

The facility is known for its outdoor adventure park and more recently its treehouse-themed indoor play area.

This January and February, visitors can enjoy a reduced price for the outdoor area depending on the weather.

Midweek visitors will also no longer be restricted to a 90-minute indoor play session and instead will get to enjoy a three-hour slot.

Active Kids in Stanley.
Active Kids in Stanley. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Perthshire play centre to stay open all year round

The attraction will also offer free concession entries to encourage visits from grandparents.

Business manager at Active Kids, Rowland Thompson, said: “We are excited to be able to offer both indoor and outdoor play opportunities 12 months of the year for the first time since our opening.

“We know how difficult it is to keep children entertained, especially in the winter months.

“So we are delighted to be able to offer discounted outdoor play in January and February and longer midweek indoor play sessions, allowing our visitors the same great play opportunities for less.

“We have just completed a year of huge investment in our play facilities following the opening of our treehouse-inspired indoor adventure play, and this investment is set to continue in 2024 with a new programme of events and some diversification plans in the pipeline.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Alexander Forrester admitted dealing at Inveralmond Retail Park, Perth.
Sheriff's leniency after dealers caught with £12k of drugs at Perth retail park
Perth tracker map showing the empty and occupied units on the high streets
Perth high streets: Track the empty and occupied units
David Gill standing outside Perth City Kilts
Perth city centre: Going 'backwards' or winning the battle for survival?
Nicola Lunn with sons Harry and Peter.
Perthshire mum set for family Christmas after pals fund 'final option' treatment overseas
nacreous clouds
Best pictures of ‘mother of pearl’ nacreous clouds spotted in Tayside and Fife
Pizza Express in Perth.
Perth Pizza Express restaurant shuts down
Sign for Riverside Primary with wrong spelling of Argyll Road.
Red faces at wrong spelling on new Perth school sign
Sarah - then Aiden- Riley in 2008 when she was jailed for a stabbing assault.
Transgender Perth prisoner killed herself when release appeal was turned down as move to…
Weeds at the site of the former Strathearn Hotel
No action to be taken against 'eyesore' former Crieff hotel site
The Met Office are predicting a wet Christmas
Forecasters says wet - rather than white - Christmas more likely for Tayside and…

Conversation