Perthshire play centre to remain open all year round from 2024

A Perthshire play park has announced it will remain open all year round for the first time.

The change at Active Kids will come into place from January 5.

The Stanley attraction previously closed for six months of the year.

The facility is known for its outdoor adventure park and more recently its treehouse-themed indoor play area.

This January and February, visitors can enjoy a reduced price for the outdoor area depending on the weather.

Midweek visitors will also no longer be restricted to a 90-minute indoor play session and instead will get to enjoy a three-hour slot.

The attraction will also offer free concession entries to encourage visits from grandparents.

Business manager at Active Kids, Rowland Thompson, said: “We are excited to be able to offer both indoor and outdoor play opportunities 12 months of the year for the first time since our opening.

“We know how difficult it is to keep children entertained, especially in the winter months.

“So we are delighted to be able to offer discounted outdoor play in January and February and longer midweek indoor play sessions, allowing our visitors the same great play opportunities for less.

“We have just completed a year of huge investment in our play facilities following the opening of our treehouse-inspired indoor adventure play, and this investment is set to continue in 2024 with a new programme of events and some diversification plans in the pipeline.”