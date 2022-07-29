First look at Perthshire play centre expansion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new image of how a Perthshire adventure play centre will look when its expansion is complete has been revealed.

Active Kids in Stanley is tripling the size of its indoor spaces to create an all-weather facility.

A 3D image shows how the treehouse-themed play area will look featuring obstacles such as tunnels, nets and slides.

The expansion – which bosses hope to open by next spring – will also include two party rooms, a toy shop, and a cafe with an outdoor terrace.

Planning approval for Active Kids expansion

Planning permission for the project was granted last October with work already under way.

Rowland Thomson, business development manager at Active Kids, says the expansion will bring “the outdoors indoors”.

He said: “We know how popular Active Kids is with families for outdoor play and it has been brilliant seeing the refurbishments take shape.

“Our new indoor spaces are going to create an exceptional play facility when they’re completed, bringing the outdoors indoors.

“While the work continues, our outdoor park is still open and it’s been busy during school holidays with lots of families visiting.

“We look forward to welcoming many more in the coming months.”