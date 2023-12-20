Perth takeaway boss pledges free Christmas meals for jobless

A popular Perth takeaway boss is offering to feed people who have lost their jobs for free.

Pete Chan says he was prompted to help after reading Facebook comments about the closure of Perth’s Pizza Express restaurant.

Mr Chan said now was not the time for complaints about bad food or service, or quips about what might replace it.

He said businesses, including his own, were finding conditions difficult right now.

And he urged people to show some compassion for workers losing their jobs a week before Christmas.

Mr Chan has invited former Perth Pizza Express employees, and others, to come to his China China takeaway for a meal or two over the festive season.

In a Facebook post, he said: “If anyone knows of someone that has lost their job recently, especially in Pizza Express or anywhere local, send them along to my kitchen or tell them to drop me a message and we’ll cheer them up with a few hot meals over the festive season.

“I can’t see the future being ‘too bright’ for my wee shop. It’s hellish.

“However, whilst we are open, we can still spread a wee bit Christmas Magic.”

‘Don’t be embarrassed to ask for help’

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Chan said: “These Pizza Express comments just annoyed me.

“My daughter used to have her birthday parties there. I had a lot of time for the staff. So to see people saying the same old stuff about having a bad meal or turning it into another barbers got to me.”

He added: “Things are tight for all businesses. It must have closed for a reason but that’s by the by.

“People have lost their jobs just before Christmas and if we can provide a wee bit of Christmas cheer at least that’s something.”

Mr Chan said China China handed out free meals a couple of years ago to support people who were struggling at the height of the Covid pandemic.

“A lot of people feel embarrassed about accepting charity,” he added.

“So I would say to them to send the business a private message and we will sort them out.”

Be the light in the darkness

Mr Chan is involved in a number of Perth projects.

He helped coordinate the recent Craigie Christmas lights switch-on.

And on Wednesday, he was taking part in the regular Bag o Chips group walk and talk in Perth.

The gathering meets every Wednesday at 10am outside Bell’s Sports Centre.

Mr Chan launched the group during lockdown in 2021, in partnership with Andy’s Man Club, to help people who were struggling with their mental health.

It has now become a highlight of the week for hundreds of people.

China China takeaway is at 9/11 St Leonard’s Bridge, Perth.