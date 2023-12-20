Perth takeaway boss pledges free Christmas meals for jobless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth takeaway boss pledges free Christmas meals for jobless

Pete Chan says he was moved to act after seeing people gloating about the closure of Perth's Pizza Express

By Morag Lindsay
Pete Chan holding plates of food outside his China China premises in Perth.
Pete Chan outside his China China takeaway in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith /DC Thomson.

A popular Perth takeaway boss is offering to feed people who have lost their jobs for free.

Pete Chan says he was prompted to help after reading Facebook comments about the closure of Perth’s Pizza Express restaurant.

Mr Chan said now was not the time for complaints about bad food or service, or quips about what might replace it.

He said businesses, including his own, were finding conditions difficult right now.

And he urged people to show some compassion for workers losing their jobs a week before Christmas.

Pizza Express in Perth.
Pizza Express in Perth has closed. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

Mr Chan has invited former Perth Pizza Express employees, and others, to come to his China China takeaway for a meal or two over the festive season.

In a Facebook post, he said: “If anyone knows of someone that has lost their job recently, especially in Pizza Express or anywhere local, send them along to my kitchen or tell them to drop me a message and we’ll cheer them up with a few hot meals over the festive season.

“I can’t see the future being ‘too bright’ for my wee shop. It’s hellish.

“However, whilst we are open, we can still spread a wee bit Christmas Magic.”

‘Don’t be embarrassed to ask for help’

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Chan said: “These Pizza Express comments just annoyed me.

“My daughter used to have her birthday parties there. I had a lot of time for the staff. So to see people saying the same old stuff about having a bad meal or turning it into another barbers got to me.”

Pete Chan smiling broadly as he prepares food in his China China takeaway in Perth.
Perth takeaway legend Pete Chan wants to spread some Christmas cheer. Image: Kenny Smith /DC Thomson.

He added: “Things are tight for all businesses. It must have closed for a reason but that’s by the by.

“People have lost their jobs just before Christmas and if we can provide a wee bit of Christmas cheer at least that’s something.”

Mr Chan said China China handed out free meals a couple of years ago to support people who were struggling at the height of the Covid pandemic.

“A lot of people feel embarrassed about accepting charity,” he added.

“So I would say to them to send the business a private message and we will sort them out.”

Be the light in the darkness

Mr Chan is involved in a number of Perth projects.

He helped coordinate the recent Craigie Christmas lights switch-on.

Councillors Sheila McCole and Iain MacPherson, Sue Varga, Pete Chan and councillor Andy Chan wrapped up warm at the Craigie Christmas lights switch-on
Pete Chan, second from right, with councillors Sheila McCole and Iain MacPherson, Sue Varga and councillor Andy Chan at the Craigie Christmas lights switch-on. Image: Phil Hannah.

And on Wednesday, he was taking part in the regular Bag o Chips group walk and talk in Perth.

The gathering meets every Wednesday at 10am outside Bell’s Sports Centre.

Mr Chan launched the group during lockdown in 2021, in partnership with Andy’s Man Club, to help people who were struggling with their mental health.

It has now become a highlight of the week for hundreds of people.

China China takeaway is at 9/11 St Leonard’s Bridge, Perth.

Conversation