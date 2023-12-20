Dundee businessman travels to Europe in frantic search for missing brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee businessman travels to Europe in frantic search for missing brother

Steven Harper, 38, has not been heard of since late November.

By James Simpson
Steven Harper's last known location was at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France.
Steven Harper's last known location was at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France. Image: Dale Harper and Google Street View.

A Dundee businessman has travelled to Europe as part of a desperate search to track down his missing brother.

Steven Harper, 38, has not been heard of since late November, as he was travelling in and around Monaco.

The keen cyclist, who previously lived in Stobswell, had been making his way around Europe before his disappearance.

His family have now launched an online appeal and are liaising with the French authorities to try and find him.

Steven’s brother, Dale, who runs a CBD holistic store on the Cowgate, travelled to Nice on Tuesday.

Speaking with The Courier the 40-year-old said he was “terrified” for his younger brother’s safety.

Dale Harper has now joined the search for his brother. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police checking hospitals

Dale said: “The last known GEOTAG we have from one of his pictures is near Roquebrune-Cap-Martin – between Monaco and Menton.

“That was from November 21 but we are aware he sent messages on November 23 but there has been no other communication since.

“I’m terrified for him right now.

“We arrived in Nice and have spoken with local police who have been checking with local hospitals.

“We’re travelling to Marseille to speak with the British Consulate there.

“Steven was very close to the Italian border and we’re aware he intended to travel to Italy.”

Police Scotland confirmed it was aware the man had been reported missing abroad.

