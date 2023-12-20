Dundee businessman travels to Europe in frantic search for missing brother

A Dundee businessman has travelled to Europe as part of a desperate search to track down his missing brother.

Steven Harper, 38, has not been heard of since late November, as he was travelling in and around Monaco.

The keen cyclist, who previously lived in Stobswell, had been making his way around Europe before his disappearance.

His family have now launched an online appeal and are liaising with the French authorities to try and find him.

Steven’s brother, Dale, who runs a CBD holistic store on the Cowgate, travelled to Nice on Tuesday.

Speaking with The Courier the 40-year-old said he was “terrified” for his younger brother’s safety.

Police checking hospitals

Dale said: “The last known GEOTAG we have from one of his pictures is near Roquebrune-Cap-Martin – between Monaco and Menton.

“That was from November 21 but we are aware he sent messages on November 23 but there has been no other communication since.

“I’m terrified for him right now.

“We arrived in Nice and have spoken with local police who have been checking with local hospitals.

“We’re travelling to Marseille to speak with the British Consulate there.

“Steven was very close to the Italian border and we’re aware he intended to travel to Italy.”

Police Scotland confirmed it was aware the man had been reported missing abroad.